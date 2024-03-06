Enjoy tropical gardens with direct access to the beach and lagoon in the luxurious Pacific Resort Aitutaki on Aitutaki in the Cook Islands.

From cruising around Europe to experiencing Japan’s Golden Week national holiday and a cruise that’s full of laughs, this week’s deals are a good place to start.

Relax in Aitutaki

Spend five nights in five-star luxury amid tropical gardens with direct access to the beach and lagoon in the luxurious Pacific Resort Aitutaki on Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. Your Premium Beachfront Bungalow at this “adults only” resort comes with a NZ$250 food and beverage credit. Kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, bicycles, and beach towels are all on hand and free to use. Priced from $3195 each, double share, you’ll be paying for four nights. The fifth night’s stay is free. Book by April 30. Travel between October 8 and November 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Spend 16 nights touring Europe this October which includes an eight-day luxurious ‘Avalon Waterways’ Rhine River cruise.

Enjoy some Rhine time

A 16-night tour in Europe this October includes an eight-day luxurious “Avalon Waterways” Rhine River cruise. Complete with return airfares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, this fulsome trip starts at $13,395 each, share twin. Eight days’ coach touring in Italy include Rome, Venice, Florence and Milan, before a flight to Zurich in time to board your river cruiser. There are many inclusions on this tour, and discounts culminate in savings of more than $3000 for couples. Book by close of business this Friday, March 8. Departure is on October 12, 2024.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone e0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz

Get yourself some ‘best medicine’ on a two-night Comedy Gala cruise.

This cruise is a laugh

Get yourself some “best medicine” on a two-night Comedy Gala cruise aboard Pacific Explorer, as she sails you from Adelaide to Melbourne in December. Priced from $273 each, twin-share, flights to Adelaide from New Zealand, and flights from Melbourne to New Zealand are additional. This comedy-filled cruise departs on December 17 and arrives in Melbourne on December 19. Booking deadline is December 10, 2024.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz

This quick trip around the Emerald Isle includes destinations like Dublin, Cork, and Cobh. Photo / Getty Images

Experience Ireland

Save as much as a quarter off the standard price on a six-day tour of Ireland, by booking a “Treasures of Ireland Tour” within the next fortnight. This quick trip around the Emerald Isle includes destinations like Dublin, Cork and Cobh — the final fateful stop of the Titanic. You’ll visit the Blarney Stone, watch the Ring of Kerry unfold, and learn some history of the Vikings. Priced from $2489 each, book by March 19 for a September 1 departure from Dublin. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product

Take in Japan’s Golden Week — a collection of four national holidays within seven days.

Take a jaunt to Japan

Cruising from Yokohama, Tokyo to Okinawa on a nine-day round trip has been perfectly timed to take in Japan’s Golden Week — a collection of four national holidays within seven days, from April 29 to May 5 every year. Diamond Princess departs on Saturday, April 27. This historically rich journey around East and Southeast Asia includes highlights such as the vast Churaumi Aquarium, the green and blue vistas of Ishigaki, the city of Taipei, Keelung and Shimizu. Fares start at $1538 each, twin-share. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Booking deadline April 20, 2024

Contact: Princess Cruises, freephone 0800 780 717 or check out princess.com