Have a penchant for the tropics? You'll love Saletoga Sands Resort and Spa. Photo / Saletoga Sands Resort and Spa

Planning for your next vacation? We’ve got the latest travel deals for you.

Spend some time in Samoa

If you have a penchant for the tropics and appreciate a value-for-money deal, a seven-night deal at Samoa’s adults-only Saletoga Sands Resort and Spa includes return Fiji Airways flights from Auckland, accommodation in an Exclusive Villa, a Falefa Falls and Piula Cave Pool tour, daily breakfasts, return airport transfers, lavalavas and two half-hour massages. Priced for two people, starting at $3749, get your bestie or partner packing and book this deal by April 5. Travel between August 21 and September 18.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Relax and spend time along Fiji’s Coral Coast, amid vast tropical gardens. Photo / Warwick Fiji

Unwind in Fiji

There are activities in abundance at the Warwick Fiji, located on the beachfront along Fiji’s Coral Coast, amid vast tropical gardens. The resort is near Biausevu Waterfall and Kula Eco Park. A five-night package which includes Fiji Airways Value return flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, starts at $2499 each, twin-share. Return Nadi Airport transfers are included, as are daily buffet breakfasts, lunches and dinners, a coral viewing trip in a glass-bottom boat for two adults and two children, plus a shopping trip to Sigatoka. Children aged under 11 years fly from $379 each. Book by April 5. Travel between October 17 and December 21.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz

Enjoy a seacation aboard Crown Princess as you tour New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Embark on a seacation

A New Zealand waters “sea-cation” aboard Crown Princess® for five nights is a round-trip from Auckland, featuring ports such as Napier and Picton at the top of the South Island. Priced from $985 each for an Interior Stateroom, this package comes with an onboard credit of AU$145 and savings of up to $100 with each booked room. Book by April 13 for travel in 2026 —the cruise departing on February 4, 2026.

Contact: helloworld Travel, freephone 0800 758 787 or check out helloworld.co.nz

Sydney’s stunning festival of light and music at Vivid. Photo / Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney getaway

Experience Sydney’s stunning festival of light and music with a three-night stay at the five-star Sofitel, Darling Harbour, where your room offers a harbour view, and your daily breakfasts are included. You’ll get access to the luxurious hotel’s rooftop lounge, along with a Gold Penfolds Dinner Cruise, which gives passengers a front-seat viewpoint of the lighting spectacular that is the annual event, Vivid, while enjoying a six-course degustation dinner. Priced from $2089 each, book by April 3. Travel between May 23 and June 16. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz