Calling all op-shop lovers

If you're someone who quicksteps into every charity shop, this is the NZ guidebook for you. Fondly known as "The Book", Collectors Anonymous is releasing the fifth edition of its op-shop directory this month. The ultimate guide to more than 1500 vintage boutiques, secondhand traders, op shops and charity stores across New Zealand, it's the perfect tool for road trips, buying local and foraging for a second-hand steal. Visit collectorsanonymous.co.nz for presales or your local bookstore from mid-November.

French fare – for less

Every good amble deserves a gourmet reward, which is why European self-guided walk operator, On Foot Holidays, is offering Kiwis a tempting dinner discount during its popular, week-long tramp in France's Northern Provence. From vineyards to hilltop villages, enjoy a six-night walking tour and choose the six-course "Menu Surprise" at Restaurant L'Oulo in Mazan to save £100 (approx. NZ$199) per couple. For this offer and more info, see onfootholidays.co.uk

Step to it

The Waiheke Walking Festival is wrapping up on November 20, so don't miss out. With walks to suit all ages and abilities, this year's events focus on everything from mindfulness and photography to conservation and fitness. Discover silent discos, red wine rambles, and dog-friendly options, too. Find out more at waihekewalkingfestival.org.

Rooftop roaming

Back by popular demand – if you enjoy a dazzling view from dizzying heights, the Rooftop Tour at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum is back for another year. With panoramic vistas over the Waitematā Harbour and surrounds, enjoy a fascinating history to boot. Learn more about the building, its heritage and the Domain while roaming about on the roof. aucklandmuseum.com