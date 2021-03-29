Trans woman Rose Montoya shares airport screening ordeal

Airport Security: Montoya's video testimony has been watched 20 million times on Tiktok. Photo / Getty Images

A trans woman has shared the difficult experience she endured while going through airport security, explaining "how horrible" it often was to travel as a trans person.

Model and activist Rosalynne Montoya posted a video on TikTok in which she recounted her difficult experience with the airport scanner used by the US Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) ahead of a recent flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles.

In her video, which has been viewed more than 20 million times, Montoya says her documentation recognises her as female, but airport scanners – which have male and female settings – set off alarms when she was scanned as female due to the "anomaly between my legs".

Montoya, who uses pronouns 'she' and 'they' , felt 'immense anxiety' at airport security. Photo / Tiktok, Supplied

Montoya, who uses both "she" and "they" pronouns, said she always felt "immense anxiety" as she approached airport security.

"Looking at me, you know, I look like a woman and I am a woman. So, that's great," Montoya explained in her video.

"But, going through the scanner, I always have an 'anomaly' between my legs that sets off the alarm."

Montoya said in incident before the flight to LA, the TSA attendant asked if she had anything down her pants and she said 'no', so she was scanned a second time, which triggered the alarm again.

"So, I was like, 'Look, I'm trans. Just pat me down'," Montoya said.

"And her solution was, 'Do you want to be scanned as a man instead?' I didn't. But, I ended up doing it and then my boobs set off the scanner because, of course."

Montoya said she was told she had to be patted down and was asked if she wanted a male TSA agent to do it, to which she said no.

Trans passengers have spoken in the past about their difficult experiences with TSA staff and the agency's use of binary scanning technology.

Montoya said the experience left her feeling "dysphoric and disrespected".

In a follow up video, Montoya explained how she felt the TSA "can do better".

"The root solution is simply believing transgender people when they tell you who they are," she said.

"We should stop enforcing gender roles and forcing people to try to fit into these boxes that no one truly fits into.

"Transgender people shouldn't be expected to assimilate into cis-normative standards of image. Because not all of us want to transition or go on hormones or have surgery, and that is valid."

She said it should also be easier for trans people to change their gender marker and name on legal documents, and acknowledged while her ID legally recognises her as female, that was a privilege not all trans people had.

Montoya said she has spoken to the TSA about her experience and said she was willing to work with them to improve their systems.