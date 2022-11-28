Kieran Maguire shared how split tickets saved him hundreds of pounds. Photo / Kieran Maguire, Twitter

A British commuter has worked out how to save hundreds of dollars by purchasing separate train tickets for his journey into work.

Kieran Maguire was shocked when he realised a return train ticket to work would cost £441.20 (NZ$855.50). As a lecturer of accounting and finance at the University of Liverpool, the 60-year-old has to travel from Haywards Heath to Liverpool Lime Street twice a week.

However, after crunching the numbers, Maguire realised he could split the almost four hour journey into separate tickets and save a significant amount. When the return journey was split into nine tickets, it cost just £81.70 (NZ$158.42).

The lecturer has used this split ticket tactic for more than three years.

“I have been doing this trip for a few years now - over three years,” he said.

“I am an old man and I have got a senior railcard and it saves me around £350 a journey as opposed to a standard return ticket.”

One train journey to work, ten tickets bought as the standard fare is £441.20. Remind me again of the benefits of privatising the rail network? pic.twitter.com/ELrXFfwPoD — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) November 28, 2022

Maguire said online split ticketing websites were very helpful for regular travellers who know the UK rail system well and know the value of buying separate tickets.

“There are some very good split ticketing websites that you can now use and that is fine for someone like me who knows their way around the train system. I am a regular commuter but if you are a tourist or don’t usually travel the price will come as a shock.”

Separately purchased, Maguire’s 9 tickets cost between £3.85 and £14.65 and added up to a total of £81.70.

Maguire said he was “frustrated” by the expensive cost of rail travel and said recent strikes have made things more stressful.

“Today I had to get to London to catch a train at 6.38 am as I couldn’t catch the train 40 minutes later as it was very expensive to then join the train at Crewe,” he said.

“It is supposed to be a network and the nature of a network is that they are joined up but this is the opposite of a network as this causes you to take a disjointed way to work. The strikes have added additional stress to travel.