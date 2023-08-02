A passenger on a plane has tried to use paper as a blanket to cover herself with. Video / @josephmfares

People do some odd (and sometimes illegal) things on planes when trying to pass the time or get comfortable.

They paint their nails, secretly vape, weaponise the AC to stop others reclining, open emergency doors and even stretch this gross body part into your space.

However, one woman’s failed tactic could set a new low for the ways travellers try and make the best out of a bare economy seat.

A TikTok has gone viral for capturing the moment a woman desperately tries to use a plastic laminated safety card as a makeshift blanket on a flight.

In the video, posted by 25-year-old Joseph Fares, a woman is shown lying across three empty seats in what appears to be quite an empty flight.

Zooming in, the clip captures the moment she holds an unfolded safety card over her legs, fashioning it into an uncomfortable-looking blanket.

Seconds later, she gives up on the sad approach, folds the card up and places it back in the seat back pocket in front of her.

According to Fares’ caption on the video, which has been viewed more than 2.7 million times, he was shocked the passenger thought her ‘hack’ would work.

“PLEASE DID SHE THINK THAT WOULD WORK AS A BLANKET” he wrote.

However, many people defended her attempt in the comments, saying that the low temperatures on a plane can understandably drive people to take desperate measures.

“No, I get it. Planes are ALWAYS freezing,” one person wrote, while another agreed, saying “cold on a plane is a whole different kinda cold”.

One admitted they have used their phone as a blanket and another said that when you are cold on a plane, “anything goes”.

Many people likened it to being at a friend’s house and feeling too uncomfortable to ask for a blanket.

“She’s that friend that uses anything as a blanket instead of asking,” one person joked.

“I remember sleeping at my friend’s house as a kid and trying to use a magazine like this,” another admitted.

To beat the freezing temperatures, one said they always dress like it is winter, no matter where they are flying.

“Sweats and long socks always always when I travel,” another agreed.



