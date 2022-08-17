Three tuatara arrived safely at the Australian Reptile Park from Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom. Video / Australian Reptile Park

Three tuatara have arrived safely at the Australian Reptile Park from Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom.

After a seven-year wait, the three female reptiles finally made the trip to Australia, making them the only tuatara in the country.

Considered living dinosaurs, the tuatara originate from an island in Aotearoa called Takapourewa and are of special significance to the people of Ngati Koata.

Hayley Shute and Jake Meney with the three tuatara. Photo / Australian Reptile Park

Just like any other traveller, the trio had to go through biosecurity processes at Sydney Airport, and then were driven to a quarantine facility at the Australian Reptile Park.

After receiving immediate health checks at the park and passing with flying colours, they were placed in quarantine.

The three tuatara are all 5 years old and are named Hinemoa, Arona and Marika which mean the Lady of the Lake, colourful and quiet/careful, respectively.

Jake Meney, head of reptiles at the Australian Reptile Park, said they were beyond thrilled at the smooth arrival.

"I couldn't contain my excitement for their arrival. These tuatara are absolutely beautiful – and most importantly they arrived in perfect health, and are settling in perfectly."

As one of the most long-lived reptiles on earth, Meney said it was amazing to think that the animals could be here for the next 100 years.

Tuatara are part of the Sphenodontia family but have been the only surviving species for the past 60 million years. As a result, they are of huge international interest to biologists and subject to active conservation efforts.

Currently, their biggest threat is the introduced rat.

While the trio endure quarantine, staff are preparing a new exhibit to show them off to visitors, which will be complete by the end of the 2022 Christmas period.

