The putrid stench from thousands of dead fish has stopped many residents of an American town from leaving their homes.
Tens of thousands of dead fish have accumulated in a lagoon in Little Egg Harbour, New Jersey, creating a smell so bad that locals said they “can’t breathe”.
Speaking to Fox 29 Philadelphia, local resident Joseph DiGrande said: “You really can’t stay outside more than 10 minutes.”
“It’s disgusting, it is the worst smell in my entire life. It even goes inside the house. I burned every candle I could possibly find and now I’m in my infusers,” resident Debbie Wuss told CBS News.
It gets worse.