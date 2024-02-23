The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

Hundreds of dead fish floating in the sea around Auckland have been washing up on the city’s beaches.

One fisherman told the Herald he saw the mass of snapper floating in a Hauraki Gulf marine reserve yesterday, saying birds were “going hard on them” and the smell was “pretty bad”.

Fisheries New Zealand, as part of the Ministry of Primary Industries, said they had reports of a “large number” of dead snapper floating in the northern Hauraki Gulf, off Omaha Beach.

Fisheries’ acting director for compliance Andrew Espinoza said the cause was not yet known.

Espinoza did say fishery officers had identified two vessels that were fishing in the area and inquiries were ongoing. He also asked anyone with information about “suspicious fishing activity” to contact them.

He said people should not eat any dead or dying seafood they find for safety reasons.

A dead snapper washed up on the beach after hundreds of fish were seen floating in the Hauraki Gulf, Auckland. Photo / Matt Fairbrother

Fisherman Matt Fairbrother said “it was not nice to see” when he saw the dead fish.

“It’s really ... disappointing. This was yesterday midday, [I] saw hundreds of dead snap’s floating in the marine reserve,” Fairbrother said.

“[They were] washed up on the beach as well, the birds were going hard on them. The smell was pretty bad.

“It’s hard to say, but I think [they would have been dead] a couple of days max.”

Fairbrother said he had seen this happen last year, in the Rangitoto Channel.

Espinoza said: “While the cause [of death] is not yet known, fishery officers have taken samples of the dead fish, which were all legal sized, undamaged and appeared to be in good condition.”

“Over the next few days, people can see fish floating or washed up on beaches, particularly Omaha beach.

“If anyone has information about any suspicious fishing activity, we encourage them to report it to us on 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24).”







