Things you will absolutely forget to pack for your summer trip

Don't forget to pack these essentials in the mad rush. Photo / Pexels

Few things are more exciting than an upcoming holiday. Mundane days become infused with sweet anticipation as you talk, dream and plan for where you'll go and what you'll do.

For weeks (if not months), we imagine what it will be like. Yet, one part we don't tend to consider quite as thoroughly, is what we will pack.

Combine this with the after-work scramble to escape the city, where items are hastily flung into bags in a kind of reverse tornado, and it's almost inevitable that necessary if not downright crucial items will be forgotten.

So, here are a few worth putting on your list — and yes, a list makes a world of difference.

Items you will probably forget to pack for a summer trip:

Sunscreen

As kiwis we really should treat sunscreen like hair ties or lip balm; quietly accruing dozens of them in our pockets, bags, cars and office draws. Unfortunately, that isn't always the case, and we can yet again get to our destination and have to purchase yet another expensive bottle from a dairy.

Travel Documents

We may not need passports and visas this summer but we do need credit cards and My Vaccine Passes. Most people may store these essential documents on their phone but if you want to be extra prepared, consider putting a physical credit card and printed vaccination pass in your wallet.

Toothpaste

Subtly sitting in the bathroom draw, it's an easy one to forget and while it's inexpensive to buy, you may as well bring some along.

First aid kit

It's not every day you need a plaster, bandage or pocket knife, but when you do, you really need it. While you're at it, pack a few extra painkillers for unexpected injuries...or the 1st of January.

Lipbalm

On that note! Like a papercut, a lip split from the summer sun and salt can be surprisingly painful. So hunt around for a tube or two and bring it along for your vacation.

Portable speaker

I've hit the motorway more than a few times before realising someone left the UE Boom or other portable speaker at home. Nothing sets the summer mood like some tunes at the beach or campsite, so charge it up and make sure it's packed.

Reusable water bottle

Didn't you hear? It's 2021 and it's not just cool to care about the environment; it's pretty critical. Skip the plastic water bottles and bring along a great reusable one to keep you hydrated all summer long.

Christmas presents

Speaking from experience, few things dampen Christmas day like realising you've left the presents back home. Despite spending hours researching, purchasing and wrapping, it can be surprisingly easy to leave these in the hall cupboard or garage.

Essential toiletries

Whether it's birth control, menstrual products, important medication or contact lenses; if it's essential, it's highly likely you could forget to pack it.

Insect Repellent

It's common knowledge that the one person who remembers to pack this product becomes the campsite favourite in any group. This year, you can be that person!

A spare phone charger

Packed your charger? Great. What is even better though, is packing a spare. If you don't end up needing to use it, you can bet someone else in your group will.