Buenos Aires is widely considered the epicentre of tango. The sultry, spicy partner dance, with its distinctive accompanying music, became popular in the 1880s near the border of Argentina and Uruguay. A melting-pot mix of African rhythm and European beats, tango was first performed in brothels and bars in port cities. The dance has since become so popular that Unesco added it to the Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2009. Tango students from around the world still flock to Argentina to hone their skills and attend milongas and traditional tango dance parties.

Tango was once considered too risqué for polite society, but is now a Unesco-recognised dance. Photo / 123rf

Austria (waltz)

Austria’s capital and classical music hub, Vienna, is also where the waltz transitioned from a humble folk dance to a regal, showy art form. The close contact between partners initially scandalised high society, but waltzing eventually gained popularity when composers such as Brahms, Chopin and Strauss wrote music for the dance style. Viennese couples still gather for ball season every January. Dozens of dances are held, often hosted at palaces. The dress code is formal, debutantes are presented, and the party lasts all night. Pro-tip: While most balls are private events, some offer tickets to the public. If you can, go. It’s an evening you will never forget!

Egypt (belly dance)

Some experts say belly dancing is an ancient art form used by pagan societies thousands of years ago to celebrate women’s fertility. Others think the world’s first belly dancers were a travelling crew known as the ghawazee, who undulated in the streets and during celebrations near Cairo. The women were banished in the 1830s, then dispersed throughout Egypt, the Middle East and Europe. The raqs sharqi belly dance style recognised today developed during the 20th century, adopting different elements, a variety of steps and genres. Belly dance is performed in cabarets throughout Egypt, with the best shows in Cairo and Luxor.

India (Bollywood)

Bollywood pulls from both Bombay (Mumbai’s former name) and Hollywood to form a cinema style all its own. So, too, does the dancing that often appears in these colourful, vibrant films. First developed from Indian classical or folk dances, including kathak, bharatanatyam and bhangra, choreographers eventually added Western elements, including jazz, hip-hop and modern movement. Over time, Bollywood dance has evolved to incorporate various trends, technology and shifting cultural influences. Private lessons and group workshops are offered throughout Mumbai for those looking to get in on the fun.





Ireland (step dance)

Fancy footwork and stomping in time are hallmarks of traditional Irish step dance. Sure, Riverdance made it world-famous in the 1990s, but this complex and challenging form of dance was first performed generations ago. Dancers, whether solo or in a group, keep their upper body still so audiences can focus on their hops and high kicks. Step dance is often performed in pubs or at a feis (Irish dance festival). Today, the dancers wear elaborate, embroidered costumes.

Japan (kabuki)

Music and mime, drama and dance are all facets of Japan’s kabuki experience. The highly traditional art form dates back to the early 17th century when a female dancer named Okuni assembled an all-female troupe and began to perform in Kyoto. The women mesmerised and shocked audiences with their sensual moves and sketches about everyday life in Japan. It was considered so scandalous that authorities decreed only men could perform it; filling female roles required elaborate costumes, wigs and kumadori makeup that became kabuki’s hallmarks. While the government eventually lifted the ban on women in kabuki, today only a small percentage of the genre’s dancers are female. Kabuki is performed at theatres around Japan, including those in Kyoto, Tokyo and Osaka.

Kabuki dates back to the early 17th century. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand (haka)

New Zealand’s world-famous dance, the haka, was first performed by the Māori people to demonstrate a tribe’s pride, strength and unity. While commonly used before battle to psyche up warriors, the haka is also considered a customary greeting or welcome dance. It’s used during a variety of events, from birthdays to funerals. Hands down, the Ka Mate is the best recognised and perhaps most cherished version of haka. Composed in the 1820s by Māori chief Te Rauparaha, it became a global sensation when the All Blacks first incorporated the dance before overseas matches. In 1987, the team added it to their home routine; it’s been a beloved pre-match mainstay ever since.

The haka isn’t just a war dance – it’s used for celebrations, funerals and sports events. Photo / 123rf

Spain (flamenco)

Paired with classical guitar riffs and evocative vocals, Spanish flamenco is one of the globe’s most dramatic dances. First practised in the country’s southern region of Andalusia and borrowing heavily from Roma traditions, flamenco is, in a word, passionate. Women wear sweeping gowns that move with them as they strut and snap fingers. Their partners keep the time, and intensity levels high, by forcefully and authoritatively stomping their feet. Once shunned by Spanish elites and the Catholic Church for being too vulgar, today the dance is a national source of pride. The cities of Madrid, Seville and Granada have some of the best flamenco shows in the country, delighting visitors and residents alike.

Flamenco’s fast footwork and hand claps reflect its deep Roma and Andalusian influences. Photo / 123rf

Turkey (Mevlevi sema)

While the dips and swirls of a whirling dervish might appear to be fanciful fun, the dance is actually a prayerful, meditative practice. Whirling dervishes, also known as Mevlevis, are members of a mystical Islamic order devoted to the poet Rumi. The group first formed in the central Turkish city of Konya in the 13th century, when Rumi claimed to hear the names of God and as a result, began to spin in ecstasy. The Mevlevis keep the tradition alive throughout Turkey, entrancing visitors with their undulating swirls during sema, or worship ceremonies. Dancers’ right hands are always raised to receive God’s love, while left hands face down to give love to humanity. The dervishes’ incredible focus keeps dizziness and vertigo at bay, much to the awe of audiences watching their performances.

United States (powwow)

A term to describe both the dance style and event that showcases it, powwow traces its roots back to indigenous societies across the United States and parts of Canada. During the powwow, members of the Native American community –men, women and children – are invited to dance in time to drumbeats and traditional songs. The gathering also includes ceremonies, celebrations and traditional dress. While powwows can take place in small towns and large cities, perhaps the best known is the annual Gathering of Nations. Held each April in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the event draws thousands of indigenous singers and dancers representing more than 500 North American tribes.

The Gathering of Nations powwow in New Mexico brings together 500-plus Native American tribes in celebration. Photo / 123rf



