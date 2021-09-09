Drone Awards 2021: The world's best drone photographs

Erupting volcanoes, praying Buddhists, frozen theme parks and sprinting zebras; every corner of the globe seemed to be on show at this year's Drone Photo Awards, with winners announced this Tuesday.

Competition for the 7th year was fierce, with around 14,000 submissions from over 100 countries.

However, Norwegian photographer Terje Kolaas beat the odds, winning the top prize with his image 'Pink-Footed Geese Meeting the Winter'. The shot capturing geese as they travelled from Norway to Svalbard.

A 500-year-old monastery in the Moscow region and a large power plant in the background. Photo/Sergei Poletaev, Siena Awards

In the urban category, Russian photographer Sergei Polethaev took first place with an image of a 500-year-old monastery near Moscow backed by a giant power plant. The dark steam was especially dense due to a recent frost according to Polethaev.

Ollie Henry, escapes a monster wave off the coast of South West Western Australia. Photo/Phil De Glanville, Siena Awards

Australian Phil De Glanville topped the Sport category with a dramatic action shot of surfer Ollie Henry. Titled 'Gold at the End of the Rainbow', the image goes to show how, if you're searching for big waves, Western Australia is the place to go.

Green turtle heading back to water after laying down eggs. Photo/Qasim Al Farsi, Siena Awards

First place of the Wildlife category went to Oman photographer Qasim Al Farsi who captured a green turtle returning to the ocean after laying its eggs on the coastline between Raw Al Jinz and Rashad turtle reserve.

A fisherman starts his fishing day in the mangrove forest in the lagoon of Tam Giang. Photo/Trung Pham Huy, Siena Awards

Vietnam's Trug Pham Huy's shot of a fisherman amongst some mangroves won the People category. An impressive feat since Huy picked up photography in 2016.

The intense and glorious moments during an erupting volcano. Photo/Martin Sanchez, Siena Awards

First place for Nature was won by American photographer Martin Sanchez, who didn't just snap a photo of an erupting volcano in Iceland but caught the action from inside the crater.

A detailed photograph of one of the small rivers filled with poison. Photo/Gheorghe Popa, Siena Awards

Turning towards the abstract, Gheorghe Popa came first in the Abstract category with a surreal shot of Transylvania waterways in his native country, Romania. The dreamlike pollution created by chemical waste from nearby copper and gold mines.

Marina di Pisa, a late summer evening at sunset. Photo/Matteo Originale, Siena Awards

A quick snap at the church won't cut it these days according to the work of Matteo Original. The winner of the Wedding category impressing judges with his cinematic shot of a couple during sunset in Marina di Pisa.