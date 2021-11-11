The Ukraine city where houses look like LEGO buildings

Comfort Town in Kyiv has been coloured like LEGO to attract new residents. Photo / Archimatika

A multi-coloured town in Ukraine has become famous for looking like it is made out of LEGO.

Comfort Town, a suburb in Kyiv, was created in the 1950s and 1960s as a way to liven up the grey Soviet buildings.

Painted vibrant shades of yellow, orange, green and pink, the buildings have been described like LEGO buildings or Monopoly houses.

The project took 11 years, one strict budget and three designers, Dmytro Vasyliev, Aleksandr Popov and Olga Alfiorova according to Architecture Digest.

Tasked with attracting residents to the area with minimal funds, the designers looked to colour as a way to transform the 115-acre area.

Vasyliev said it was a project of simplicity.

"We used the simplest materials, the simplest techniques. We really just had the colour and the lines of the skyline," he said to the LA Times.

Aside from 8500 apartments, Comfort Town also includes cafes, offices and shops.

The colourful approach was a success and more than 20,000 people live in Comfort Town, which boasted the highest number of houses sold per month (200) in February 2020.

Zhanna Rzhanova, a spokesperson for Comfort Town's developers said: "Either you love it or you hate it. There's nothing in between."

While the town is unusual, it isn't totally unique. Kuşadası, a small resort town in Western Turkey was also painted multi-coloured for a worldwide project.

In South Korea, the island of Banwol also decided to paint everything a shade of purple to match their local flower, campanula.

Meanwhile, a village in Malaga is popular amongst tourists for having all buildings painted blue.