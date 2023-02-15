The first section of the Kawatiri Cycle Trail is open to riders from Wednesday. Photo / Supplied, The Kawatiri Cycle Trail

The first stretch of a new family-friendly, West Coast cycle trail has opened out of Westport.

The Kawatiri Coastal Trail welcomed its first riders yesterday along 22km of newly built trail, leading to the Okari Lagoon.

Designed as a Grade 2 ride in nine gentle sections, the breezy coastal cruise for cyclists of all ages.

Connecting communities in Buller, the milestone marks the half-way point in a 50km project Westport to Charlston.

Mayor of Buller, Jamie Cleine welcomed the first cyclists, saying that the cycle trail will become an engine for local tourism on the West Coast.

“We can’t wait to see visitors to our district increase as the trail becomes a must-do for tourists and the New Zealand cycling community. The projected economic and social benefits are immense, and much needed for the region,” says Cleine.

With bike hire, luggage transfers and shuttles in place, it is projected to bring $18.2 million in total benefits to the Buller region over 12 years.

After a halted three-year construction period the full route is slated to open by summer 2023.

As well as coastal views and the Okari wetlands, the trail will incorporate the “most significant acknowledgement of Māori heritage in the Kawatiri to date,” says Cleine.

Passing the Māori village site near Carters Beach a whare shelter was opened on the trail last year, named for the Polynesian explorer - Ngāhue.

“Tourists mainly visit the West Coast for stunning nature and wildlife - the Kawatiri Coastal Trail has captured the coast’s natural beauty while providing important knowledge into local Māori culture.”

Once complete the Kawatiri Coastal Trail has aspirations to become a Nga Haerenga NZ Great Ride.

The trail received $9.36 million in funding from MBIE’s Kānoa regional development unit.

The 50 km trail has also allowed for improvement to habitat for native bush, bird and skink.

“This type of community partnership greatly extends the reach of our conservation work,” says DoC representative Van Smit.