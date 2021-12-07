The Hotel Britomart review: Vaccination certificates make Auckland staycations easy

The Hotel Britomart's lobby. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Vaccine mandates and traffic light systems are seamlessly incorporated into a stay at The Hotel Britomart, writes Anna Sarjeant

Location: Britomart precinct right next to Auckland's downtown waterfront

Style: Contemporary urban with a focus on NZ art, materials and ethos

Perfect for: A relaxed weekend in the city

The exterior of The Hotel Britomart in Auckland. Photo / Sam Hartnett

First impressions: Pulling up outside The Hotel Britomart instils instant calm. A concept that is ingrained throughout the hotel and surprisingly well-executed considering its city centre location. The cobbled laneway feels far removed from the bustle and the lobby is beautiful yet quietly situated off the street. Back in October, the hotel was the first in New Zealand to announce it would be mandating proof of vaccination. At Red in the Covid Protection Framework's traffic light system, guests are required to sign in with their vaccine pass before entering. The day prior you will also receive a phone call from hotel staff to run through the vaccine pass procedure.

Try to avoid rushing through the lobby. The space boasts some surprising features, including a huge slab of bluestone sourced from Timaru (and so heavy it initially cracked the floor before they reinforced it), artwork by NZ artist Shane Cotton and an entire wall of Muriwai black sand.

The lobby boasts a huge slab of bluestone, artwork by NZ artist Shane Cotton and an entire wall of Muriwai black sand. Photo / Supplied

Rooms: Rooms are modern and Scandi-simplistic with earthy, neutral tones. The space is refreshingly abundant in natural light due to huge picture windows that drink up external views of the waterfront, Auckland Port and Britomart Place (excellent people watching guaranteed). There's also a nifty panel that allows guests to control the artificial lighting, air-con and blinds. Beds are big and bouncy with enough pillows to build a fortress and dressed in crisp white covers. Downtown Auckland is bristling below but you can't hear a thing except for the hum of air-con.

Waitemata View Room at The Hotel Britomart. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Bathroom: With slick slate-grey tiles that climb from the floor to the ceiling, bathrooms offer an enclave of calm. Beware of the showers which are gloriously high-pressured – it's hard to remove yourself once under the water but as a five-star green hotel, it feels wrong to dally. In keeping with this, luxurious toiletries are dispensed from refillable bottles. The sink sits just outside the bathroom, before a huge mirror and heated lights: a nice touch that takes off the initial post-shower chill.

Food and drink: Kingi, located on the ground floor, is the hotel restaurant. Championing local, sustainably caught seafood, diners can go a la carte or trust the chef with a Taste of Kingi set menu. The latter is a multi-course dining marathon, moving from the raw bar to antipasti before the colossal main event and dessert. The 'wine hook' - the restaurant's wine pairing option - will match complimentary drops to each course and is well worth the add-on.

Kingi restaurant at The Hotel Britomart. Photo / Mike Hishon

The decor, part industrial yet sympathetically built into a centuries-old building, is exceptionally easy on the eye – the chandeliers alone will distract your attention from whomever you're dining with. The staff, adhering to Covid-19 regulations glide around the table in masks; there is never more than one wait staff tableside, and they uphold social distancing throughout. No easy feat but one the Kingi team perfect as though they've never done anything but.

Kingi, located on the ground floor, is the hotel restaurant. Championing local, sustainably caught seafood. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Wi-Fi is as easy as tapping your name and room number into your phone and enjoying unlimited data. Valet parking is available from $60 per day and there's self-parking at the Britomart Carpark a short skip from the hotel.

The Libraries are The Hotel Britomart's immaculate function rooms, available for private events with extra pizazz. Housed in a heritage building (separate but adjoining the new build), every design element is swoon-worthy. The private chef's table and dining room are standouts.

In the neighbourhood: Britomart Place is one step outside of the door with shops, cafes, bars and the Britomart Transport hub should you wish to jump on a train or bus elsewhere. Commercial Bay shopping precinct is a five-minute walk from the front door and The Viaduct, popular for its myriad restaurants and rooftop bars, just five minutes further. Ferries are a block away if you're destined for Hauraki Gulf islands such as Waiheke or Rangitoto. If you'd like to venture further sans car, the hotel has complimentary push bikes.

Accessibility: The lobby and Kingi restaurant are both located on the ground floor with a wheelchair accessible bathroom. There are five accessible guest rooms.

Covid-19 regulations: As well as the aforementioned adjustments, there is a maximum lift capacity of two people. If you are using the valet, staff ask permission to wipe down your car before and after turning the ignition.

Sustainability: Single-use plastic bottles and toiletries? No way. Five green star status has been implemented into every element of The Hotel Britomart. Even the staff uniforms have been ethically sourced. Read about every green inclusion at thehotelbritomart.com/sustainable. It's quite remarkable.

Contact: thehotelbritomart.com

Check alert level restrictions, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz