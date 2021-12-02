Campers hit by mixed vaccine requirements in Nelson, Northland

'We would encourage non-vaccinated holidaymakers to stay home. It's just going to be safer for everyone.' Photo / Getty Images

Campsites and holiday parks across the country are split between those mandating Covid-19 vaccines and others who will 'welcome all'. Many blame the lack of a central government mandate for the patchwork of rules.

From Nelson to Northland, private campsites have been contacting guests with their rules for summer.

In Nelson, Mapua Leisure Park said it would not require guests to be vaccinated although it would be "encouraging all guests with summer bookings to get vaccinated".

Manager Duncan Bruce said that this was the only solution open to the park due to the open nature of the beach campground.

Without a vaccination mandate, the park had cancelled the holiday events programme and enforced distancing for guests in the park.

"I just wish that the government had mandated something and we knew exactly where we stand," he said.

Nearby Kaiteriteri Reserve U-turned on a decision last week, deciding to mandate vaccines for campers.

Mapua said there had been some cancellations over the policy, however these had been filled by the long summer waiting list.

Pukenui Holiday Park at Houhora Harbour in Northland. Photo / File

The Pukenui Holiday Park in the Far North district was another campsite telling guests this morning that they would not be requiring proof of vaccination over Christmas.

"We welcome everyone wanting to come and visit us this summer, and we will not be checking vaccine statuses," the park told guests. Guests who no longer wish to stay have until next Wednesday to cancel their bookings for a full refund, said the campsite.

The region has one of the lowest vaccine uptakes in the country, with 85% per cent partially vaccinated.

While larger networks such as Department of Conservation and the Motor Caravan Association have recently introduced a vaccine mandate for summer accommodation, the onus is on privately run campsites to make their own risk assessments.

A spokesperson for NZMCA told the Herald that "from Monday, anyone wanting to use our parks, campers, guests and even contractors will have to show proof of vaccination.

"It is very similar to the Department of Conservation's decision, yesterday," they said.

Industry association Holiday Parks New Zealand said they had been lobbying the government to bring in a mandate for the whole accommodation sector to take these awkward decisions away from the parks.

"You've got a group of parks who feel that they cannot mandate 'no jab no stay', because they might have permanent residents, and that becomes very difficult," said Fergus Brown chief executive of HPNZ.

In some cases parks were welcoming unvaccinated guests, on condition they could produce a recent negative Covid-19 within 72 hours of arrival and for residents to be tested once a week.

18 per cent of the country's guest nights are spent in holiday parks, according to HPNZ, which peaks over summer. A lot of New Zealanders will be heading camping this Christmas.

"We have operated at level 4 and level 3 as essential services and managed to keep all guests safe. I'm sure we will do that over summer."

Under the current Covid-19 framework, campsites can remain open without a cap on numbers, even at Red. It is up to the accommodation provider to choose whether or not to follow My Vaccine Pass requirements.

However, this may affect other aspects of the business such as hospitality or events.

"If you're not vaccinated it is going to be very difficult," says Brown.

"We would probably encourage non-vaccinated holidaymakers to stay home. It's just going to be safer for everyone."