Get vaccinated: Holiday Parks tell Kiwis to protect summer holiday plans

2-shots is the only way to safeguard the summer holidays, says NZHP. Photo / Delphine Ducaruge, Unsplash

Holiday parks and campgrounds are urging Kiwis to get fully vaccinated to protect their summer holidays.

National industry association, Holiday Parks New Zealand is telling guests with summer bookings that vaccination is the easiest way to avoid problems, as questions over vaccine certificates, mandates and travel restrictions still loom large.

"They still have time to get vaccinated to ensure they can fully enjoy their summer

Break," says CEO Fergus Brown.

"Even though the government has provided help with the new risk assessment forms and vaccine certificates, time is creeping by. We're only seven weeks away from Christmas," he said.

More than 611,000 New Zealanders stayed in a holiday park last January, roughly 12 per cent of the population, and they are likely to be a popular choice again for the coming holidays.

However Brown is calling for "a bit of urgency" to resolve the issue before peak summer.

With many campsites already booked out and Christmas holiday plans made, they want to let guests know of the requirements as soon as possible.

"The only way to make sure that's not an issue is to go out and get vaccinated."

Auckland is a hugely important source market for holiday camps. Even pre-pandemic the city made for a significant share of their largely domestic business.

They predict that vaccination status is likely to be key for travel over local restrictions.

On Wednesday the prime minister said that Aucklanders would need to be fully vaccinated in order to leave the city this summer.

The 400 member parks are working out individual risk assessments and vaccination policies. Members with mixed-use spaces, cafes and hospitality offerings may have different considerations to other sites.

Details including verification of guests certificates, enforcement of requirements have left some uncomfortable questions, still to be addressed.

With under two months until Christmas, vaccines and clear guidelines are likely to be on parks' wishlists.

"The importance of a busy January to supporting our jobs and businesses can't be overstated," Brown said.