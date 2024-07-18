Australia Zoo

As the top of our Queensland bucket list, we set aside a full day to explore the zoo and desperately hoped it would live up to the hype of all those Steve Irwin YouTube videos my son had binged. As we turned into the parking lot and saw the massive Crikey sign that framed the entrance, we knew it was going to be spectacular.

First up we made sure to head to the Crocoseum to check out the arena made famous by the late Irwin as a world first of its kind. The show was informative and an adrenalin rush as a 4.5m, 600kg croc effortlessly launched himself from the water and snatched his meal. Other highlights include the massive Burmese python; walking alongside some lemurs; and seeing the world’s deadliest snake, the inland taipan. We finished the epic day with a trip to the gift shop, an Irwin-wrestling-a-crocodile action figure and a life goal ticked off.

Add on: Australia Zoo owns a stunning restaurant at their on-site accommodation called Warrior Restaurant and Bar. I highly recommend checking it out (the nourish bowl is my top pick) for a gorgeous locally sourced, sustainable meal before a big day at the zoo.

Getting there: 1638 Steve Irwin Way, Beerwah, Queensland

Visitors to Australia Zoo can watch crocodiles in action during shows at the Crocoseum. Photo / Australia Zoo

Sea life Sunshine Coast Aquarium

Got a little one who is obsessed with sea life and all things fishy? Then this aquatic offering is not to be missed. My son loved getting up close with some starfish in the petting tank (cleaning his hands first for the safety of the sea life) and having his photo taken with a seal following an educational seal presentation.

We also got the behind-the-scenes experience meaning he got to go to the back of the aquarium with the keepers and see brand new rescued baby turtles, check out the jellyfish breeding programme, the turtle rehabilitation centre and ask all his burning shark questions. The staff here are truly amazing and made the experience all the more enjoyable.

Add on: Pay a few dollars extra and get a photo with your little one perched on a rock with one of the resident seals. Our shot was so gorgeous it now takes pride of place on the mantle piece.

Getting there: Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba, Queensland

Take your kids under the sea without even having to get wet at Sea Life Mooloolaba. Photo / Sea Life Mooloolaba

Engle End Farm

If you want a truly hands-on, personable and memorable experience, look no further than Engle End Farm. Hosts Scot and Sarah pride themselves on catering the tour to each group and making sure every visitor leaves a happy customer.

And that’s not a hard ask when their farm is populated with alpacas, llamas, goats, donkeys, a mini horse, a mule, dogs and some farm cats.

When the alpacas weren’t on my son’s vision board, Sarah and Scot went out of their way to find something that was his cup of tea, allowing him to bask in the sun as he enjoyed the company of their cats in the conservatory, later declaring it his best day ever.

Sarah and Scot proudly share the stories of each of their animals - some acquired, some rescued, some rehomed - as you share in the joy of their sanctuary home.

Getting there: Engle Road, Reesville, Queensland

Spend time getting to know Sarah and Scot's farm animals at Engle End Farm in rural Queensland. Photo / Engle End Farm

Noosa Main Beach

Much like Ken, Noosa’s job is beach. With warm water, long stretches of golden sand and plenty of spots to eat nearby, it’s the perfect swimming spot for the family to set up for the day. Grab fish and chips at one of the local chipperies and enjoy the beach’s unbelievable sunset views, or dine at one of the many establishments along the boardwalk. If you are feeling more adventurous, why not give surfing a try at Main Beach West, where surf schools run daily learn-to-surf sessions for all ages, at a sheltered and beginner-friendly stretch of the ocean.

Getting there: Park Rd, Noosa Heads, Queensland

READ MORE: Where to eat and drink in Noosa, from brunch to boat cruises

Noosa Main Beach is a playground for families. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Sunreef whale-watching

If you plan your Whale One trip just right (April to November) you might catch humpback whales migrating to warmer Australian waters to mate and have their calves. We managed to catch a glimpse of two different pods of whales in transit, which thrilled my son and adults onboard.

The boat trip was truly special as he saw the magnitude of these whales (from a distance that kept the sea-life safe) and got to ask lots of questions to the helpful staff, including who might win in a fight against a colossal squid, a megalodon and a humpback.

Add on: Before or after your adventure at sea enjoy a meal at the wharf - a few steps from where you board your cruise. We enjoyed dinner at hot spot RiceBoi and lunch at family friendly watering hole the Dock. Both had menus packed full of fresh offerings to enjoy seaside.

The duck pancakes and mushroom arancini balls at the Dock were world class and the colourful plates at RiceBoi were packed full of flavour and perfectly executed.

Getting there: Shop 11-12, 123 Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba

Time your trip with the Sunshine Coast's whale-watching season. Photo / Sunreef

Checklist

BRISBANE

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to Brisbane Airport in about 3 hours, 50 minutes with Air New Zealand, Jetstar, and China Airlines.

Air New Zealand offers non-stop flights between Auckland and the Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) seasonally between July and October.

From December 2024, a year-round Auckland-Sunshine Coast Airport route will be operated by Jetstar.

DETAILS

queensland.com/nz/en/home



