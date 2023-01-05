An Art Deco-inspired courtyard at The Siam in Bangkok. Photo / supplied

Planning a trip to Thailand? Treat yourself to a night or two in one of these ultra-luxe hotels, writes Katie Lockhart.

Thailand might be one of the most visited destinations on the planet, but that doesn't mean you can't find your own secluded piece of paradise. From locales in the temple-strewn cities of northern Thailand to the glimmering white sands of the islands, these splurge-worthy hotels are the ultimate treat for a special occasion.

Breezy interiors at Soneva Kiri, a secluded resort at Koh Kood island. Photo / supplied

Soneva Kiri

A Cessna charter plane dips below the palm trees, landing at what may be the world's tiniest airport. Here, your barefoot butler picks you up for a short boat ride to paradise. Soneva Kiri sits in the northern part of Koh Kood island. Here, guests get around the sprawling oceanside resort by personal buggy. Each of the 33 villas is more like massive tent or thatched-roof tree house with private pool. Its expansive calm beach is great for kids, as is the complimentary icecream and chocolate room. soneva.com/resorts/soneva-kiri

A private, four bedroom villa at luxurious Soneva Kiri resort. Photo / supplied

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The Oriental was once the first hotel in Thailand, and nearly 150 years later, it's home to the Mandarin Oriental. Nicknamed the "Grand Dame", it got a top-down renovation in 2019 with white shiplap walls, orchid-emblazoned rugs and bamboo-inspired tiles. But it still retains the charm and history, complete with the bell chandeliers hanging in the lobby for more than 50 years and the same impeccable service. mandarinoriental.com/en/

Capella Bangkok

This stunningly sleek hotel is the newest addition to the Chao Phraya River gang. A mix of minimalist Japanese design and subtle Thai touches can be seen throughout its 101 villas and suites. For a serious splurge, its villas and third-floor suites have private plunge pools with river views. Top of a stay here with reservations at its Michelin-starred, French Riviera-inspired restaurant, Cote by Mauro Colagreco. capellahotels.com

The Tea Lounge at Capella Bangkok. Photo / supplied

The Siam

Further north along Bangkok's famed river, running like an artery through the city, is one of its most unique hotels.

The leafy atrium at The Siam Hotel in Bangkok. Photo / supplied

From the mind of famed-designer Bill Bensley, this 39-room boutique hotel combines Art Deco black and white patterns with a treasure trove of antiques decorating every room and common space. It's a luxury hotel meets museum in the chicest way possible. Its Courtyard Pool Villas come with a private plunge pool and a dreamy outdoor sitting area. thesiamhotel.com

One of the private villas at The Siam. Photo / supplied

137 Pillars House Chiang Mai

This historic hotel is just outside the ancient gates of Chiang Mai's Old Town. What was once the former headquarters of a teak logging company is now a refurbished teak masterpiece housing the hotel's restaurants and bar. This 30-suite boutique hideaway is decorated with banyan trees and a pool with a towering vertical garden. Inside the rooms are custom-made Jim Thompson silk pillows and curtains alongside photos of late 1800s Chiang Mai, taken by a local photographer. 137pillarshotels.com

A sumptuous suite at 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai. Photo / supplied

Chiva-Som

This is Thailand's one-stop shop for all things wellness. Located in the trendy beachside town of Hua Hin, Chiva-Som takes you on one of the world's finest health and wellness journeys. Choose from various retreat packages, from mindfulness to weight loss and then add in treatments and activities along the way. Top-notch doctors, therapists, trainers and practitioners lead the sessions designed to change your life. www.chivasom.com

The lush lap pool at 137 Pillars House, an historic hotel near Chiang Mai's Old Town. Photo / supplied

InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

This brand-new Bill Bensley creation is the talk of Thailand. Located on the fringe of the country's first national park, it takes more than two hours by car to reach, if Bangkok traffic isn't too bonkers. A homage to early train travel, it's decorated in white and black with curved edges, marble, plunge pools and 19 refurbished train cars turned into ultra-luxe suites and villas. Its remote location, lush nature and standout design make it a must-visit. ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels/us/en/khao-yai

Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Ideal for loved-up couples and island hoppers, this piece of paradise is worth the price tag. On the emerald shores of Krabi, a speedy longtail boat trip from the famous James Bond Island, is this 54-villa resort. Plush and private, the villas here combine Middle Eastern and Thai architecture with pops of colour, personal pools and views of tropical gardens or the Andaman sea. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/phulay-bay

For more Thailand travel ideas, see tourismthailand.org

This story first appeared in The New Zealand Herald Travel here.