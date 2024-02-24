An island off the Queensland coast is set to be renamed in honour of the Karma hitmaker. Photo / Getty Images

Queensland has got serious Swiftie fever. So much so that the Australian state is renaming an entire island in her honour.

Taylor Swift, who just performed her first Sydney show as part of her Eras tour, has almost a week between the Australian leg of her tour and her first concert in Singapore, sparking rumours she is planning on spending some time in the land downunder with her NFL beau Travis Kelce.

Now, Tourism and Events Queensland has launched a bold bid to lure the pop superstar to the Sunshine State, revealing a hilarious plan to rename the beautiful Vlasoff Cay on the Great Barrier Reef to Tay Cay, unofficially at least.

The announcement comes as part of an invitation to the Karma songstress to visit the island named in her honour, with helicopter transfers, a champagne picnic and snorkelling on the reef included.

The tourism company have also offered Swift a luxury stay on a nearby exclusive private island to sway the singer into visiting.

The public invitation to the pop icon will be featured in print and digital publications across Australia until Tuesday.

Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

It’s not the first time Vlascoff Cay has been thrown into the spotlight. The tiny island, which can be found around 40km northeast of Cairns, has featured in various advertisements to promote Queensland tourism and was also marketed as a promotional stop for a tour of the 2020 AFL premiership trophy.

The Love Story songstress is also no stranger to Queensland, spending a large sum for her whole tour entourage to stay at the exclusive qualia resort on Hamilton Island in 2015.

Swift’s boyfriend Kelce let slip on his podcast New Heights that he was about to go on an island vacation after winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. This led fans to speculate that he and Swift could be heading to Hamilton Island, which has its own airport for Swift’s private jet to land, and staying at the exclusive qualia resort, which costs more than AU$5000 ($5290) a night.

Patricia O’Callaghan, CEO of Tourism and Events Queensland, put her impressive knowledge of Swift’s song catalogue to good use in a personal bid to get the star to visit.

“It’s time for Taylor to enter her holiday era in Queensland,” she shared.

Qualia is a famed resort on Hamilton Island.

“Jump in your getaway car and leave your cardigan at home because the sunshine is calling.

“You’ll be enchanted by the magic of our destinations as your love story with Queensland continues.

“With waters that sparkle as if bejewelled and experiences beyond your wildest dreams it’s time to kick back in style and book a vacay at Tay Cay … are you ready for it?”