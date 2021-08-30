Taste of Wellington on a Plate delivered under Level 3, At Yours relaunched

Holy Cow at home: the Burger Wellington competition intends to go ahead when Alert Levels allow. Photo / File

From midnight, tonight hungry Wellingtonians will be spoilt for choice as the Wellington on a Plate Festival restarts for home delivery.

Over 100 businesses and exhibitors from the interrupted food festival have spiced up their takeaway menu for Level 3, with the online food directory At Yours.

With producers and restaurants listed from Wellington city, Hutt Valley, Porirua, Kāpiti and Wairarapa, locals can get their fix of local food, ranging from vegan bakeries to German charcuterie.

Launched in April 2020, at the end of the first lockdown, the website is back for second helpings. The 'At Yours' website will help deliver a taste of the festival experience at home.

"Hospitality was hit hard once again by the sudden nature of this lockdown - and it hurt a bit more this year as it came during one of the industry's busiest times," said festival organiser Sarah Meikle, CEO of Wellington Culinary Events.

The annual food festival was cut short by the move to Level 4 on 18 August, with two weeks still to go.

Last year the pop-up website had delivered from than 400 food and beverage businesses from across Greater Wellington. With over 38,000 users visiting over the three weeks of Alert Level 3 in 2020.

"The hospitality sector that underpins so much of what makes Wellington such a vibrant place to visit and work," says Jonny Allen of the WellingtonNZ RTO.

At Yours is a "tangible way" to support these local restaurants, food and beverage producers.

Festival events including Cocktail Wellington and Burger Wellington - which can only take place under Level 2 - were postponed by the outbreak.

Organisers say there are plans to hold the remaining events later in the year, when Alert Levels allow.

While it is uncertain when this will be, organisers say there is plenty of support from participating restaurants and hospitality companies for a delayed restart.

Until then, Wellingtonians can order up a flavour of things still to come from the At Yours website.

Relaunching the website at midnight, to coincide with the region's move to Level 3 - there is bound to be plenty of appetite for home delivery after the postponed Welly on a Plate.