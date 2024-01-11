Travellers reveals ‘s-word’ you should never say in regional Australia. Video / Daphne Berry

An Australian traveller has shared a word she was scolded for saying during a visit to regional Australia.

Daphne Berry, a Sydney woman who works as a model, took to TikTok to share the warning she got while visiting “tiny little country town” from a local.

“Everybody obviously knows everybody because it’s a really small town,” she said, adding that, for this reason, a local could tell she was new.

“I’m walking down the street and somebody looks at me because I’m not from here. She was really lovely, she comes up to me and she was like: ‘Hey darl, how you going? Happy New Year’.”

She then asked if Berry was new to the town and if she had just moved in.

“I was like ‘No, I’m actually from Sydney’,” Berry told viewers.

Daphne Berry, from Sydney's Northern Beaches, was surprised by the woman's harsh response to hearing she was from Sydney. Photo / Instagram, @itsaberry_

“The moment I said ‘Sydney’ this woman’s face...” Berry said, pulling her face into a grimace to mimic how the lady responded.

Berry apologised, saying: “I’m so sorry, it’s just where I live”.

In response, the woman allegedly sneered that locals “don’t say the S word around here”.

To conclude the unusual conversation, the woman allegedly asked Berry to tell Anthony Albanese, Australia’s Prime Minister, “that it isn’t easy”.

Berry joked to viewers that she didn’t know “Albo” personally but if she made her way to Parliament House in Canberra she would give him the woman’s regards.

The rivalry between regional residents and those from big cities isn’t unique to Australia or Sydney specifically. In the video’s comment section, many attested to the frosty response.

One person revealed it was equally risky mentioning Canberra.

“I live in one of those towns — mentioning Sydney OR Canberra gets that reaction,” they wrote.

“You should’ve seen the looks I got when I said I was moving to Sydney from a small town!” another shared.

However, one person said they empathised with the woman’s response.

“I live in Brisbane and when I hear someone’s from Sydney I make that same face so I get it,” they explained.

“I live in SA - when someone says they are from Sydney, I always say ‘Oh I’m so sorry’,” another joked.