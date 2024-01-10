Tripadvisor says the results show 'unbridled appetite' for arts, culture and food. Photo / Kent Tupas; Unsplash

Dubai has nabbed the number 1 spot in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, marking it as the most popular destination in the world for the third year running.

The 2024 award-winners were determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings specific to several award subcategories from travellers on Tripadvisor for places to stay, spots to eat and things to do in locations across the globe between October 2022 and September 2023.

Tripadvisor reflected on Dubai’s third win, saying: “Everything feels extra spectacular in Dubai, from the ultra-modern Burj Khalifa to the souks and malls filled with gold and jewellery vendors. It’s a place where if you can dream it, you can do it, whether that means skiing indoors, dune-surfing in the desert, or zip-lining above the city.”

London has stood its ground as Europe’s number 1 destination, as well as its third-place position in the global ranking, narrowly beaten by Bali, Indonesia, for second place. The rest of the global top five is made up of Hanoi in Vietnam (fourth) and Rome (fifth). The highest-ranking American destination is New York, which has dropped from 23rd to 25th.

Other popular spots that nabbed a spot on the top 10 list are Paris (sixth); Cancun (seventh); Marrakech (eighth); Crete (ninth) and Hoi An in Vietnam (10th).

The rest of the European top 10 ranking featured Rome (second); Paris (third); Crete (fourth); Istanbul (fifth); Barcelona (sixth); Madrid (seventh); Lisbon (eighth); Amsterdam (ninth) and Florence (10th).

London has stood its ground as Europe’s number one destination, as well as its third-place position in the global ranking. Photo / 123rf

In the “Trending Destinations” category — which analyses travel spots with the greatest year-over-year growth of interest on Tripadvisor — Tokyo came out on top. Gushing about the Japanese capital, Tripadvisor says: “The city is famously cutting-edge, yet its ancient Buddhist temples, vintage teahouses, and peaceful gardens offer a serene escape — and a reminder of its past.”

Second place goes to the South Korean capital of Seoul, where Tripadvisor urges travellers to visit the N Seoul Tower “built atop a peak in Namsan Park” and the teahouses of Insadong, which “give you a taste of Korean flavour”.

A third Asian destination nabbed third spot - Halong Bay in Vietnam - where Tripadvisor suggests renting a kayak or taking a tour to discover the area’s “amazing limestone islands, rock formations and caves”.

Bali in Indonesia nabbed second spot on the list.

Best destinations in the world

1. Dubai, UAE

2. Bali, Indonesia

3. London, UK

4. Hanoi, Vietnam

5. Rome, Italy

6. Paris, France

7. Cancun, Mexico

8. Marrakech, Morocco

9. Crete, Greece

10. Hoi An, Vietnam

11. New Delhi, India

12. Istanbul, Turkey

13. Cusco, Peru

14. Barcelona, Spain

15. Bangkok, Thailand

16. Dominican Republic

17. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

18. Phuket, Thailand

19. Hurghada, Egypt

20. Madrid, Spain

21. Siem Reap, Cambodia

22. Lisbon, Portugal

23. Amsterdam, Netherlands

24. Kathmandu, Nepal

25. New York City, US

Rome came in at second on the best European destinations list. Photo / 123rf

Best destinations in Europe

1. London, UK

2. Rome, Italy

3. Paris, France

4. Crete, Greece

5. Istanbul, Turkey

6. Barcelona, Spain

7. Madrid, Spaid

8. Lisbon, Portugal

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

10. Florence, Italy

11. Tenerife, Spain

12. Edinburgh, Scotland

13. Porto, Portugal

14. Santorini, Greece

15. Goreme, Turkey

16. Budapest, Hungary

17. Prague, Czech Republic

18. Athens, Greece

19. Dublin, Ireland

20. Naples, Italy

21. Krakow, Poland

22. Malta

23. Dubrovnik, Croatia

24. Reykjavik, Iceland

25. Madeira, Portugal

New York is the best place to visit in the US. Photo / NYC & Company For Travel - June 20

Best destinations in the U.S

1. New York

2. Oahu, Hawaii

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

5. Miami Beach, Miami

6. Maui, Hawaii

7. Nashville, Tennessee

8. Charleston, South Carolina

9. Chicago, Illinois

10. Key West, Florida

11. Kauai, Florida

12. San Francisco, California

13. Washington DC

14. Asheville, North Carolina

15. San Diego, California

16. Sedona, Arizona

17. Boston, Massachusetts

18. Savannah, Georgia

19. St. Augustine, Florida

20. Moab, Utah

21. Seattle, Washington State

22. Austin, Texas

23. Los Angeles, California

24. Branson, Missouri

25. Scottsdale, Arizona