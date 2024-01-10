Dubai has nabbed the number 1 spot in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, marking it as the most popular destination in the world for the third year running.
The 2024 award-winners were determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings specific to several award subcategories from travellers on Tripadvisor for places to stay, spots to eat and things to do in locations across the globe between October 2022 and September 2023.
Tripadvisor reflected on Dubai’s third win, saying: “Everything feels extra spectacular in Dubai, from the ultra-modern Burj Khalifa to the souks and malls filled with gold and jewellery vendors. It’s a place where if you can dream it, you can do it, whether that means skiing indoors, dune-surfing in the desert, or zip-lining above the city.”
London has stood its ground as Europe’s number 1 destination, as well as its third-place position in the global ranking, narrowly beaten by Bali, Indonesia, for second place. The rest of the global top five is made up of Hanoi in Vietnam (fourth) and Rome (fifth). The highest-ranking American destination is New York, which has dropped from 23rd to 25th.
Other popular spots that nabbed a spot on the top 10 list are Paris (sixth); Cancun (seventh); Marrakech (eighth); Crete (ninth) and Hoi An in Vietnam (10th).
The rest of the European top 10 ranking featured Rome (second); Paris (third); Crete (fourth); Istanbul (fifth); Barcelona (sixth); Madrid (seventh); Lisbon (eighth); Amsterdam (ninth) and Florence (10th).
In the “Trending Destinations” category — which analyses travel spots with the greatest year-over-year growth of interest on Tripadvisor — Tokyo came out on top. Gushing about the Japanese capital, Tripadvisor says: “The city is famously cutting-edge, yet its ancient Buddhist temples, vintage teahouses, and peaceful gardens offer a serene escape — and a reminder of its past.”
Second place goes to the South Korean capital of Seoul, where Tripadvisor urges travellers to visit the N Seoul Tower “built atop a peak in Namsan Park” and the teahouses of Insadong, which “give you a taste of Korean flavour”.
A third Asian destination nabbed third spot - Halong Bay in Vietnam - where Tripadvisor suggests renting a kayak or taking a tour to discover the area’s “amazing limestone islands, rock formations and caves”.
Best destinations in the world
1. Dubai, UAE
2. Bali, Indonesia
3. London, UK
4. Hanoi, Vietnam
5. Rome, Italy
6. Paris, France
7. Cancun, Mexico
8. Marrakech, Morocco
9. Crete, Greece
10. Hoi An, Vietnam
11. New Delhi, India
12. Istanbul, Turkey
13. Cusco, Peru
14. Barcelona, Spain
15. Bangkok, Thailand
16. Dominican Republic
17. Playa del Carmen, Mexico
18. Phuket, Thailand
19. Hurghada, Egypt
20. Madrid, Spain
21. Siem Reap, Cambodia
22. Lisbon, Portugal
23. Amsterdam, Netherlands
24. Kathmandu, Nepal
25. New York City, US
Best destinations in Europe
1. London, UK
2. Rome, Italy
3. Paris, France
4. Crete, Greece
5. Istanbul, Turkey
6. Barcelona, Spain
7. Madrid, Spaid
8. Lisbon, Portugal
9. Amsterdam, Netherlands
10. Florence, Italy
11. Tenerife, Spain
12. Edinburgh, Scotland
13. Porto, Portugal
14. Santorini, Greece
15. Goreme, Turkey
16. Budapest, Hungary
17. Prague, Czech Republic
18. Athens, Greece
19. Dublin, Ireland
20. Naples, Italy
21. Krakow, Poland
22. Malta
23. Dubrovnik, Croatia
24. Reykjavik, Iceland
25. Madeira, Portugal
Best destinations in the U.S
1. New York
2. Oahu, Hawaii
3. Las Vegas, Nevada
4. New Orleans, Louisiana
5. Miami Beach, Miami
6. Maui, Hawaii
7. Nashville, Tennessee
8. Charleston, South Carolina
9. Chicago, Illinois
10. Key West, Florida
11. Kauai, Florida
12. San Francisco, California
13. Washington DC
14. Asheville, North Carolina
15. San Diego, California
16. Sedona, Arizona
17. Boston, Massachusetts
18. Savannah, Georgia
19. St. Augustine, Florida
20. Moab, Utah
21. Seattle, Washington State
22. Austin, Texas
23. Los Angeles, California
24. Branson, Missouri
25. Scottsdale, Arizona