Suite as

Round up five of your friends and book the new 6-person Sustainable Suite – for free – at Auckland’s Origine restaurant. This six-week pop-up celebrates a partnership between Blenheim-based Taylor Pass Honey and Kentucky bourbon, Maker’s Mark. Both brands are sustainability advocates so guests can expect a curated selection of sustainably sourced and crafted cocktails as well as snacks from celebrity chef Ben Bayly. Available Thursday-Saturday until July 12. origine.nz/the-sustainable-suite

The new pop-up Sustainable Suite at Auckland’s Origine restaurant.

Centre sage

Sage Restaurant, part of The Lindis Group in Paroa Bay has a full and exciting calendar of events this winter. Celebrate Matariki with a special two-week menu showcasing the unique flavours and ingredients of Māori cuisine from July 5-16, or book in for a French-themed dinner on July 28. More events are planned for later in the year. thelindisgroup.com/sagerestaurant

Sage Restaurant in Paroa Bay has a full and exciting calendar of events this winter.

Hot to choc

Mövenpick hotels in NZ and Australia are celebrating World Chocolate Day this July 7 with a chocolate-themed accommodation package for stays throughout the month. Enjoy chocolate-themed welcome drinks and gifts as well as the hotel’s legendary “Chocolate Hour”. For doorstep indulgences, book in for “Chocolate Fondue with a View” at the top-floor BODA restaurant at Mövenpick Hotel Auckland. movenpick.accor.com/en/australia-pacific/new-zealand.html

Mövenpick hotels in NZ and Australia are celebrating World Chocolate Day this July.

Holy guacamole

If you’ve been dreaming of Mexico (and heat) look no further than Club Med Cancun. Pioneers of the all-inclusive family holiday, post-pandemic, the resort has seen a significant increase in couples. To satisfy all clientele, new offerings include Mexican cooking classes and tailored, all-inclusive wedding packages. Families with children aged 8 and above are invited to enjoy the Exclusive Collection Space: home to spacious suites, an infinity pool, poolside bar and lounge. clubmed.co.nz/r/cancun/y

For a Mexico holiday, look no further than Club Med Cancun. Photo / Club Med Cancun

There’s no place like home

Home to two female adventurists; red-shoed Dorothy and trailblazer Amelia Earhart, aka the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, Kansas is an inspiring destination. The new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum honours the aviator’s life with 14 interactive and immersive exhibits, including Muriel, a replica plane that Earhart flew on her final flight, named after her younger sister Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey. Unlike Dorothy, Amelia never made it home but her legacy lives on here. ameliaearharthangarmuseum.org