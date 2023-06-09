Flight Centre shares advice for those planning to tie the knot abroad. Photo / File

For those who love to travel (or have a taste for the finer things in life), a destination wedding is a dream way to tie the knot.

Naturally, some places are better suited than others. In particular, those with warm climates, gorgeous surroundings and an abundance of luxurious hotels and restaurants.

For this reason, Flight Centre has some expert advice on how to plan a destination wedding and the best destinations for those who want to say ‘I do’ overseas.

“Getting married is such an important milestone, why not make it extra special by having it at one of the most romantic destinations in the world,” said Flight Centre Travel Group’s managing director, Victoria Courtney.

Victoria Courtney from Flight Centre has advice for romantics who wish to get married abroad. Photo / Supplied

Tips for planning a destination wedding

1. Book far in advance

When planning a wedding abroad, Courtney said planning ahead was important.

“To get the best locations and prices, you need to book well in advance. We have customers booking well over a year ahead,” she said.

2. Check the requirements

Getting married, no matter where you are, requires a bit of paperwork. However, you may need some additional forms and approvals if you do it somewhere you aren’t a citizen or resident.

For this reason, Courtney recommends checking the legal requirements in the destination you wish to get married. Fortunately, if your dream destination only allows locals to get married, Courtney has a workaround.

“Think about doing the paperwork somewhere else, and then just having the ceremony in the location,” she said, adding that France was a good example of this.

“French law requires that at least one person in the couple has ‘a long-lasting bond’ with the town or local area where the civil ceremony will take place”.

Read More: Destination wedding dilemmas: how hard is it to get married overseas?

3. Consider a planner

If you value peace of mind and confidence everything will run smoothly, Courtney suggests a wedding planner or facilitator who can be ‘on the ground’ ensuring everything goes according to plan.

4. Don’t forget about the honeymoon

In the rush of the wedding, it’s easy to leave the honeymoon on the backburner. But the beauty of a destination wedding is that you’re already somewhere spectacular, where you can enjoy the first few days of marriage together. If you remember to factor it into the budget, Courtney warns.

“If you want to have the honeymoon in the same destination as your wedding or go somewhere else you’ll need to factor that into your budget,” she said.

The 5 best places for a destination wedding

Hawaii

According to the state of Hawaii, more than 17,000 people got married in Hawaii wedding venues in 2019. Considering the country’s natural beauty, this isn’t much of a surprise. The high number of weddings may make it feel a little cookie-cutter but Courtney said there are many ways to make yours unique.

“Each island offers its own unique areas, allowing you to choose the ideal setting for the ceremony you want, whether you prefer a party atmosphere on Waikiki or a tranquil ambience in a Kauai rainforest. Most Hawaiian weddings are semi-formal or casual weddings, but many resort hotels on either of the islands can cater for weddings.”

August is the most popular month for Flight Centre, which recommends booking a wedding in Hawaii at least a year in advance.

Greece

If it’s good enough for My Big Fat Greek Wedding or Mamma Mia, it’s good enough for us! Between the turquoise water, cliffside churches and white sand beaches, couples are spoiled for choice when choosing a place to get married in Greece.

Santorini was a top choice according to Courtney but there was another spot couples should explore.

“Getting married on a terrace overlooking the ocean in Santorini with majestic island mountains laid out is something quite spectacular. But another destination to consider in Greece is Crete,” she said.

“Not only is it the largest island in Greece, but it has a lot of variety, with the beautiful beaches Greece is known for, but also rugged hills, a great place to visit for a longer wedding party.

‘There’s also an endless number of little chapels and churches for you to get the perfect authentic Greek atmosphere”.

Las Vegas

Vegas may have a reputation for shotgun weddings or booze-fuelled elopements but not all of the 100,000 weddings it hosts each year are like this.

“Contrary to what you might see in the movies, there is more to Vegas weddings than having Elvis as your celebrant,” Courtney said.

“As well as the 24/7 venues, some of the best Vegas destinations include the top of the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas, In front of the dancing fountains at Bellagio, in the desert at Red Rock Canyon.”

If nothing else, Courtney said, the place will be an epic conversation starter for years to come.

Italy

Ah, Italy, one of the world’s most romantic countries and a clear choice for a wedding. Whether you want a luxurious castle, charming rural villa or ancient city hotel, every setting is bound to be memorable.

“Italian weddings are romantic and elegant and can be intimate or large family affairs. Having a backdrop of a centuries-old castle or decorated villa will surely get you lots of engagement on Instagram,” Courtney said.

However, couples should do their homework on documentation, as they must have a Nulla Osta document issued by the New Zealand Embassy in Rome in order to marry and same-sex marriage is not legally recognised.

New Zealand

While it’s tempting to jet off somewhere, many people consider New Zealand one of the best places to get married. In particular, for a stunning winter wedding in the South Island.

Not only are winter weddings cheaper, Courtney said, but they’re also beautiful too.

“Getting married in the South Island creates a Winter Wonderland for couples, with Queenstown and Wanaka being the most popular destinations,” she said.

“A lot of couples opt for alpine locations, with ‘heli weddings’ being a top location for couples wanting to get married at the top of a mountain, then having a cozy reception with quality local cuisine.”

Read More: How to spend a 14-day road trip around the South Island

For couples choosing this option, Courtney recommends having a plan B in place in case the weather changes, and dressing warmly.

“The weather in the mountains can change at any time and fast. Also marrying at the top of a mountain will most likely be cold, so choose your attire and footwear carefully and make sure your guests do too.”