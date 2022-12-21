Thomas Bywater writes about the I dos and I don't dos of a destination wedding. Photo / Danielle Watt

Exchanging sun-drenched vows on a Greek island is the stuff musicals are made of. There’s a lot of emphasis on beachy ceremonies and less on the knitty gritty of nuptials abroad.

Like, did the betrothed remember their "Certificate of no impediment"? And is the wedding even recognised in New Zealand?

I too was one of the schmucks who fell for the notion of tying the knot while on holiday. I might have had more reservations about this off-the-cuff decision, had I known all it involved.

Overseas weddings are more drama than an ABBA musical. (Mama mia, here we go again!) They can also end up being far more complicated and costly than a ceremony at home. However this has not stopped them becoming increasingly popular.

With a pandemic putting a stopper on the proverbial bubbly for more than two years, there’s a backlog of engagements, holidays and pent up travel. This only seems to have fed into the ambitions for extravagant international weddings. So says the growing pile of save the dates.

There are many reasons why couples choose to tie the knot overseas. For those trying to bridge the gap between large families in different countries, getting married abroad can be the most diplomatic move.

Then there are the hopeless romantics, rekindling romance in the place they met. Or, maybe it's another excuse to finally go to Aitutaki.

But for all the pageantry and excitement, there are some complications from tying the knot overseas. At the unlikely intersection of travel, romance and international law - the formalities can get in the way of your dream wedding plans.

Some countries make it far easier to wed than others. Typically those which have a roaring trade in beachy weddings. But there are outliers which might have particular legal hoops to jump through, or not recognise a wedding that would be perfectly legal in New Zealand.

Here's the non-rose tinted guide to getting married overseas.

Where can I get married?

The truth is you can get married anywhere. Don't fear, your French "livret de famille" from Tahiti is still valid over here.

The New Zealand government recognises all official marriage certificates "unless it would be illegal in New Zealand", such as if one of the parties is already married. So far, so easy.

However it is the rules of the country officiating the marriage which can catch out couples to be.

For example, the Maldives does not allow foreign nationals to hold a marriage ceremony, unless one of the party is from the islands. Although this does not stop hotels and resorts trying to sell 'blessing ceremony' packages - you'll have to legally get married elsewhere.

It's vital to do your research as to the specific requirements. Some of which can take some time to finalise.

No impediment

One of the most common requirements from foreign registry offices is a certificate of ‘no impediment’ - although they might call it something else. This is a formal declaration from the Ministry of Internal Affairs that there’s no reason you shouldn’t get married. It tells another country’s wedding registry that you aren’t bigamists or related.

However, this background check requires 4 to 5 weeks to process, on top of any additional translation or authentication required by your destination. It takes the spontaneity out of any exotic elopement plans.

Have all the time in the world

Many countries require a formal period of notice before you can even think about tying the knot.

In France you are required to submit a "publication des banns" at least ten days before your wedding to advertise a couple's intention to marry. This supposedly is in order to give chance for objections to the wedding to be lodged - even if you don't know anybody in France.

Similarly other countries will require you to register your intention to marry - like Scotland which requires notice at least thirty days before the wedding date.

What complicates this is that - in some cases - both bride and groom need to lodge this in person at a registry office. Good luck if you were hoping to save any leave for a honeymoon.

Other countries will allow you to lodge your intention to marry from abroad such as Mauritius. This gives you a bit more flexibility - but you are advised to do so at least two months prior to your arrival. It's also advisable to have a local wedding coordinator on the ground.

Do your research

You may still not be able to marry who you want to marry. Many travel-loving wedding planners might be surprised to know that Japan does not allow same-sex marriages. Last year the country stopped a ruling to recognise marriage equality, so don't expect this to change any time soon. Many prefectures do offer same-sex union certificates and resorts will allow couples to hold blessing ceremonies, but they hold no legal recognition - even in New Zealand.

In a rush?

If you're impetuous and short on time there are some countries where getting married legally is incredibly quick and simple.

Yes, Las Vegas is famous for same day elopements - which are in fact legally binding - but there are plenty of other options for couples in a rush.

In some countries you can be married simply by booking a night in a hotel.

In Gibraltar it is possible to get married the same day and this is open to foreign visitors and non domiciles. You simply have to turn up to a registry office with the following:

A Gibraltar hotel bill covering the night before or the night after the ceremony and a statement from a resident who will vouch for the couple.