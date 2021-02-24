New Zealand's best beaches snubbed by Trip Advisor awards

Whitsundays: Trip Advisor has published a list of the world's best beaches. Photo / Elena Emmy, Unsplash

The worlds' favourite beaches have been revealed by Trip Advisor, during the annual Travellers' Choice Awards.

However many Kiwi beach lovers are feeling snubbed after the list tipped a crowded pleasure strand over any piece of New Zealand coast.

From white-sand beaches to scenic windswept strands, the awards use all the reviews, ratings and saves from Trip Advisor users across the globe to uncover "the beaches travelers dream of all year long."

It turns out that the ocean view the world has been longing for is Australia's Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsunday Islands. With reviews praising "crystal clear turquoise water to the miles of pure white sand," it topped the list of World's best 25 Beaches as "one of the most spectacular places on the planet".

Australia's Whitehaven in the Whitesunday's has been voted the world's best beach. Photo / Lochlain Riordan, Unsplash

Rounding out the top 5 was Cuba's Santa Maria in 2nd - at the end the impressive Pedraplén – then Brazil's Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha in 3rd, then the Grace Bay in the Turks and Caicos in 4th, followed by Sainte Pete Beach in Florida.

In a list dominated by the Caribbean and Mediterranean coastal getaways there were some surprising inclusions. The UK's Bournemouth beach, best known for pleasure piers and rock lollies, made the top 20.

Bracing: Bournemouth, England, was voted Europe's 5th best beach. Photo / Supplied

The "well maintained beach that stretches for miles" was voted the 5th best in Europe. Last June, it made headlines for different reasons, when thousands of beachgoers breached social distancing rules causing local authorities to declare a "Major Incident".

‘MAJOR INCIDENT’ declared in BOURNEMOUTH - pls stay away.



With 1/2 million visitors in Dorset, roads are gridlocked, hindering emergency vehicles & beaches are full - with Dispersal Orders on both piers.

I’ve asked Police Minister to dispatch additional police if Dorset requests pic.twitter.com/YnSpfdXOLc — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) June 25, 2020

New Zealand's beaches failed to make an appearance in the top 25.

It's only in the regional tables for the South Pacific that Kiwi beaches get a look in, with Ōhope beach in the Bay of Plenty at number 8 for the region.

Best Beach 2021: Ohope Beach was voted New Zealand's favourite. Photo / Supplied

The beach was also recently voted New Zealand's Best Beach 2021, by Herald readers. However elsewhere the shores of Aotearoa did not rate highly with holiday planners.

This could have something to do with the Awards' new methodology.

"The awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers for beaches, gathered over a 12-month period," said the website. However for the first time the judges took into account the number of user "saves" for the awards.

"Tripadvisor views saves as a great indicator of what travellers are interested in doing in the future."

Brazi's Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha. Photo / Linoleum, Unsplash

With much of the world affected by travel restrictions for the 12 month period (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020), this seemed a fairer indication of travel plans.

While many Trip Advisor users were keeping plans closer to home and "memories of visiting the beach may be a distant memory", the website said the ocean remain a top holiday destination.

"A recent Tripadvisor survey revealed that 60% of travellers are very likely to take a beach trip in 2021."

Top 10 Beaches in the World

Whitehaven Beach - Whitsunday Island, Australia

Santa Maria Beach - Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba

Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Grace Bay Beach - Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Saint Pete Beach - Florida, United States

Turquoise Bay - Exmouth, Australia

Eagle Beach - Eagle Beach, Aruba

Spiaggia dei Conigli - Lampedusa, Italy

Ka'anapali Beach - Hawaii, United States

Baía dos Golfinhos - Praia da Pipa, Brazil

Top 10 Beaches in the South Pacific

1 Whitehaven Beach- Whitsunday Island, Whitsunday Islands

"I've been around the world and honestly this is one of the most spectacular places on the planet. From the crystal clear turquoise water to the miles of pure white sand, it is truly breathtaking."

2 Turquoise Bay- Exmouth, Australia

"Words cannot capture how spectacular this beach is. Long stretches of white sand and crystal blue water. World class snorkelling for beginners as well as experienced."

3 Cape Le Grand National Park-Esperance, Australia

"Natural beauty knows no boundaries "

4 Greens Pool- Denmark, Australia

"Amazing place "

5 Cable Beach - Broome, Australia

"Lovely and Quiet. Solid sands easy to walk to.Pet and child friendly (under supervision)"

6 Matira Beach - Bora Bora, Society Islands

"Lovely beach"

7 Piscine Naturelle - Ile Des Pins, New Caledonia

"Beautiful clear water perfect for snorkelling but keep in mind how to get around "

8 Ohope Beach - Whakatane, New Zealand

"stunning easy safe beach"

9 Kaiteriteri Beach - Kaiteriteri, New Zealand

"Sand sand and more sand"

10 Mt Maunganui Main Beach

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

"A beautiful expanse of golden sand, safe waters for surfing and swimming. Plus, it's great for collecting shells."