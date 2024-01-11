Innovative or entitled? A TikTok phone hack divides the internet. Photo / 123rf

A passenger onboard an aeroplane has sparked a fierce debate online after revealing her travel hack for watching movies during her flight by using another person’s headrest.

Ida Augusta, a content creator from Denmark, boasts over 60,000 followers on TikTok, where she posts clips about her life, particularly her travels.

The social media user, who uses the handle @idaaugusta, went viral online after she revealed a clever trick for holding up a cellphone on the back of the seat in front of her, reports Daily Mail.

The TikTok starts with Augusta grinning for the camera as she strolls down the aisle to her seat on her Norwegian Airlines flight.

Prior to sitting down, she turns over the headrest covers on the chairs in front, so that they are hanging down the back and facing her row.

Augusta and her travel partner then remove the cases from their cell phones, wedge the headrest cover fabric between the cases and their devices, and push them back in place.

The 10-second video ends with them watching in-flight entertainment on their devices, which are hanging from the back of the seats in front of them.

“Did you know?” she captioned the post.

Augusta’s clip has racked up 2.5 million views since it was posted on November 5 and has received more than 190 comments.

However, many social media users have flooded the comments with negative feedback, slamming the influencer for her “entitlement” and saying she shouldn’t have grabbed the covers without the permission of those sitting in front of her.

“The way they just flip it over towards them without asking,” one person replied.

“It’s not yours to use unless you ask the person in front,” someone else stated.

“And I’d be snatching it right back because you didn’t ask,” another person chimed in.

A few people also argued the hack is not very hygienic.

“This is wildly rude — those sheets are for hygiene reasons and you’re taking those away from the people in front of you,” one person said.

“It’s just rude! And rather unhygienic, wouldn’t want my phone [where somoene’s] hair, sweat, etc. has been,’ another person added.

Others begged to differ, insisting that it was “just a piece of fabric”.

One TikToker made the suggestion that they should invest in phone holders on flights, revealing that she had bought one on Amazon for only $12.

“Best purchase ever,” she wrote. “Y’all should get some.”