The population on the Greek island of Paros swells tenfold in the summer.

Skip the crowds with a ‘destination dupe’

You don’t need to have travelled internationally this year to know some cities were overwhelmed with visitors. Tourists can crowd attractions and push up prices, and with many travellers seeking to avoid these places (not to mention cities looking to combat overtourism) Expedia’s latest list is well timed, with the travel company sharing “destination dupes” in its new report. There’s Liverpool instead of London, Paros to replace Santorini and more alternative destinations to discover — see them all on nzherald.co.nz/travel.

The Crown Princess will undertake the world's longest cruise.

Princess Cruises makes a splash with its new programme

The cruising calendar is looking shipshape for those who like to plan ahead, with Princess Cruises the latest to announce its programming for 2025-26. The Crown Princess will undertake the world’s longest cruise. Totalling a record-breaking 114 nights, the route will have it traverse 48 destinations — including Quebec, the Panama Canal and an exciting new port stop in Egypt’s Alexandria — with room for 3080 guests on this historic trip, though you’ll want to act fast to secure your ticket. Also on the cards, the company’s flagship Discovery Princess will make its debut in New Zealand, the largest of its ships yet to sail our waters.

Cracks from earthquakes can be seen in the fishing town of Grindavik, Iceland.

Keep an eye on Iceland

Tens of thousands of earthquakes have been reported in the country’s Reykjanes Peninsula in the southwest since the end of last month, with experts warning of possible volcanic activity. But the if and when of an eruption — which would probably be highly localised, officials say — are unclear and hard to predict. For now, flights in and out of the airport in the capital Reykjavik are continuing as normal, and advice is to avoid the peninsula.

The new high-speed train service is set to traverse tracks between Rome and Pompeii.

A speedy new rail route from Rome

If you’re planning a trip to Italy next year, make time to experience the new high-speed train service that’s set to traverse tracks between Rome and Pompeii. The direct service will connect the country’s capital with the historic site, making it easier than ever to see this significant destination. Launching on the third Sunday of every month, the new route will take less than two hours, departing Rome at 8.53am and leaving Pompeii at 6.40pm. Operated by Trenitalia, talk to your travel expert.

Holiday companies are urging you to ‘book now’ — but is now the best time to book?

As we crawl to the end of the year, it’s tempting to turn to travel for something to look forward to, but is now really a good time to commit to a holiday, or should you wait? From last-minute discounts, to embracing the off season and avoiding extreme weather events, being agile has its advantages.