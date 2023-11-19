Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Iceland is in a holding pattern as it awaits a volcanic eruption

New York Times
4 mins to read
This image taken with a drone shows cracks at an intersection in the town of Grindavik, Iceland, November 16, 2023. Photo / AP

This image taken with a drone shows cracks at an intersection in the town of Grindavik, Iceland, November 16, 2023. Photo / AP

Iceland is fortifying a power plant that supplies electricity and hot water to about 30,000 people and is continuing to allow the residents of the evacuated town most at risk to go in one by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.