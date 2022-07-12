After a Covid-19 hiatus, travellers blasted social media about an unusual feature at Sydney Airport's McDonald's. Photo / TikTok

Being in an airport is often experience, but even more so at the McDonalds in Syndey Airport's T1 international terminal.

Travellers have been shocked by a unique feature at the Maccas called "kitchen in the sky", which delivers burgers and fries via a conveyor belt.

McDonald's Australia revealed the design in 2018 but since the world went into lockdown soon after, few passengers had the opportunity to see the 'robot' in action.

Passengers were delighted by the simple conveyer-belt system. Photo / TikTok

Now Australia has opened its borders to international travel, people have visited the fast-food restaurant and flooded social media with clips of Macca's see-through glass design and conveyor belt.

"Why does no one talk about this McDonald's at Sydney Airport?" one TikTok user wrote in a video that showed packaged meals being delivered to staff on the belt.

Another explained how the system worked, writing: "McDonald's at Sydney Airport with dual storey – second level is the food preparation and first level is for collection."



One customer was extremely excited, sharing a video with the copy reading: "UHM HELLO THTS [sic] SO COOL?"

One person suggested the system wasn't perfect. "This Macca's has a conveyor belt but no screen to show orders are ready," they said. "Staff have to shout so loud."

The system still has a few issues to iron out, according to one customer. Photo / TikTok

During the initial launch, McDonald's Australia senior development director Josh Bannister said the limited space meant they had to be creative with the restaurant's design.

Placing the kitchen one story above the counter was visually interesting but required extra through into how it could be efficient.

"We combined kiosk ordering technology and a 'transporter' delivery system," he explained.

However, Bannister said this was an outlier, and the "focus remains on freestanding restaurants with a drive-through."

Like all great intentions, there is the odd malfunction, and one customer caught a meal hurtling down the belt too fast and eventually falling off.