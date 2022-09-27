Stranded Jetstar passenger's curious act to cover cancellation costs

Edit Pali was forced to 'sing for her supper' after being stranded for 5 days in Phuket. Photo / A Current Affair, Screenshot

A Jetstar passenger says she was forced to busk after her return flight from Phuket was cancelled, leaving her with just $30 a day.



Edit Pali travelled to Thailand with her husband Tibor to celebrate her 50th birthday but when her flight was cancelled they were left struggling to cover costs. Having spent a large "chunk" of savings, she was not sure how to cover the five days' delay in the resort.



Pali told TV programme Current Affair that the airline had offered the couple $30 for meals and $150 for accommodation a day in compensation. When the money failed to arrive, she was forced to sing for her supper.



"I'm a tough chook but I cried, I really cried," she said.



The opera singer was reduced to sing for donations, while they waited for their claim to be compensated.



"We're just average people, we don't make a lot of money, so for us to go away to Thailand for a week to a luxury resort, that was a big enough chunk into our savings."

A spokesperson for Jetstar said that they were aware of the Palis' plight and were doing "everything we can" to avoid delays and cancellations. This comes as the 787 fleet continues to suffer maintenance issues.



Six out of eleven planes were grounded, earlier this month with the airline blaming lightning, bird strikes and parts shortages.



Over 4000 passengers were affected on popular winter summer routes to Bali, Thailand and as far afield as Japan.



"Our teams work around the clock to get passengers on their way as soon as possible and we provide a range of support, including help to cover accommodation and meals costs as well as other reasonable expenses," said the airline.



The Palis' claims would be settled this week.