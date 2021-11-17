Stranded Australian camper family saved after four-day Simpson Desert ordeal

The stranded campervan following torrential rain in remote South Australia, about 150 kilometres northwest of Oodnadatta. Picture: Handout / Australian Maritime Safety Authority

A young family left stranded in a campervan in the Simpson Desert for four nights has posted their thanks for being rescued.

Orios Zavros, his wife Lindsey and children Zoe and Zane were travelling across the country on the trip of a lifetime before they found themselves stranded in South Australia's Simpson Desert when their campervan became bogged after heavy rain last week.

The family set off their emergency beacon at about 10am on Friday after becoming stuck in their modified Mitsubishi Canter about 150km northwest of Oodnadatta in South Australia.

In the Instagram post, the family said they would respond to each and every message they have received.

"Right now our priority is making sure Zoe and Zane are comfortable and finding a way home asap," the post read.

Ori's mother, Theo Zavros, said the stranded family had "had enough" of the ordeal and thanked the "brilliant" rescue team as they winched them to safety.

"We are thrilled — thrilled to bits — that they are going to be finally rescued," Ms Zavros said via the ABC.

On Tuesday, Mr Zavros' parents, Theo and Lagis, said that despite the mishap, the family remained in good spirits.

"They are doing a lot better," Mr Zavros said on Channel 7's Sunrise.

The Zavros family spent four nights trapped in the Simpson Desert in their Mitsubishi Canter after rain. Photo / Supplied

"They are getting very anxious because of the weather conditions. It's getting warmer out there, but they are very well prepared.

"They knew they had a three or four day crossing of the Simpson Desert but did not anticipate some of the bad weather that came through when they left Birdsville so they just got caught up."

On Friday afternoon, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) spoke to the family and confirmed no one was injured. A rescue plane delivered a satellite phone and water soon after, with police confirming they had enough essential supplies to see them through the weekend.

The family had been travelling around Australia for over a year, meaning their truck was "really prepared" for the relentless Australian outback.

"Our son did not take any chances, he was very well prepared," Mrs Zavros explained.

"According to them, experiences were more important than gifts so they did everything from helicopter rides to you name it, they actually did it.

"They been through the Northern Territory, Arnhem Land, through all sorts of places. Just to see the beautiful places we have in Australia."

The family had been heading back home to Perth after the year-long adventure. Recovery efforts had been hindered by bad weather, with police estimating the family could be stranded for weeks, adding it was not known how long they would be stuck in the mud for.

Mrs Zavros said for the first few days, they couldn't speak with the children but when the weather improved their spirits lifted.