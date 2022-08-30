Boasting some of Australia's best ski slopes, Victoria's Mt Hotham is open until mid October. Photo / 123rf

Ewan McDonald ponders a spring trip to some favourite mountain peaks before the ski season closes.

They're called winter sports for a reason – no prizes for guessing what that is. But as the chilly season is giving way to spring, there are still high times to be had in these last few weekends on the mountains.

Compared to the height of the season, springtime often means better weather, better snow and a more relaxed vibe. It also brings great activities when you want time off the skifield. Here are our top five picks from home, and across the Ditch, for fun on the slopes and beyond.

The Remarkables, closing October 16

Remarkables by name, remarkable by nature: the range is all craggy peaks, narrow chutes, off-piste powder and three sunny wide-open bowls. Take the scenic 40-minute drive from central Queenstown to a learners' area with great progression for first-timers and beginner skiers, a range of parks from small to big lines, piste trails and, for the more adventurous, some of Godzone's best free-ride terrain.

What else is in the area? Well, it's Queenstown, so … And while it's never a good idea to drink and ski, the town's many craft breweries are bringing back their Oktoberfest on September 24.

Queenstown's spectacular Remarkables mountain range has some of Godzone's best ski terrain. Photo / Getty Images

Cardrona Alpine Resort, closing October 16

Up the road a bit, this is considered a fun and friendly family mountain with reliable snow conditions. The kids will weary themselves out on the great learner slopes and dedicated kids' centres, while you challenge yourself in Arcadia, with its secret powder states, chutes and cliff drops. For riders, Cardrona has the Southern Hemisphere's most extensive facilities with four terrain parks, two half-pipes and gravity-cross courses.

What else is in the area? Well, Queenstown is just down the slopes, so … Classical music buffs may like to chill at the awe-inspiring AWE festival (October 8-16); families can give the mind a different sort of workout at Puzzling World.

Mt Hutt, closing October 16

Canterbury's "big mountain" has some of the best natural snow around. It also has one of the South Island's longest vertical drops and the greatest variety of terrain to entice both skiers and boarders. On a good day, and from the highest point of the mountain, you can see the Canterbury Plains patchwork below stretching to the Pacific Ocean. Once you've admired the view, cruise down the legendary Broadway's 632m descent or take on The Towers' chutes and steeps.

What else is in the area? The skifield is about 45 minutes from Methven, where you can relax at the latest wellness destination, Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa, which offers

adults-only and family spaces; Methven Trotting Club's monthly meets are touted as the country's best grass-track harness races.

Skiiers have until October 16 to carve up the pristine slopes of Canterbury's Mt Hutt. Photo / George Heard

Ruapehu skifields, closing October 24

Whakapapa and Tūroa make up New Zealand's largest ski resort, offering vastly different snowtime experiences. Explore expansive volcanic terrain at Whakapapa, with spectacular views of Tongariro National Park, wide groomed trails, huge snow-filled basins, steep chutes and secret powder stash. It's also home to extensive beginner facilities at Happy Valley; across the way there's a tubing park. Traverse to Tūroa for the country's highest ski area and Australasia's longest vertical. Options for all abilities, including wide open slopes for great cruising and the Terrain Park, specially designed for riders to practise their tricks. On a good day, hike to the mountaintop with skis or snowboard, view Crater Lake, then head back down to the field or to Whakapapa.

What else is in the area? Ample trails to explore by foot or bike; Sky Waka, our largest gondola, with stunning views of neighbouring peaks – is that Taranaki Maunga? For true Kiwiana, Retro Day Ōhakune (October 1) has spot prizes, DJs and a carrot-bag tossing contest.

Mt Hotham, Victoria, closing late October

The Aussie ski season usually runs into October, with snow machines ensuring plenty of prime powder. Those in the know consider that Mt Hotham ski resort in the Victorian Alps provides the country's best skiing - along with tobogganing, snowboarding and general winter fun. Expert skiers will revel in steep valley runs and challenging terrain including Mary's Slide, the legendary double black diamond run. Tag-alongs, beginners and intermediate skiers won't miss out, with training runs and a variety of trails. When you're ready for a break, abundant apres-ski options include spas to sooth muscles, restaurants to sate appetites and bars to quench thirsts.

What else is in the area? It's the only Southern Hemisphere ski resort on top of the mountain. So once you're there … the resort hosts events and frequent festivals; Dinner Plains, 15 minutes away, has a snow park, onsen spa with outdoor hot springs, dogsled, toboggan, snowshoeing - and Australia's highest brewery.