Tourists have been given a firm warning by one Italian town to cover up or pay a high fee. Photo / Unsplash

If you're one of the many people ditching New Zealand winter in favour of a hot European beach, you may want to pack a few extra layers to avoid a hefty fine.

Demand for European holidays has risen around 600 per cent compared to last year according to Alliazn Partners.

However, some locals have gotten used to the lack of rowdy tourists and have pushed back with harsh new rules.

Sorrento, an Italian city at the top of the Amalfi Coast, gained attention last week after announcing a 500 euro (NZ$815) fine for those who traipsed around the city in swim suits.

On July 6, Mayor Massimo Coppola explained the new ban through a post on his official Facebook page.

"Enough indecorous behavior. That's why I have signed an ordinance that bans circulating bare-chested or in a swimsuit," he wrote. "There will be fines of 25 to 500 euros for transgressors."

The post continued on to describe how Sorrento has a world-class reputation for high-quality hospitality and tourism and that certain behaviour, like wandering around in togs when you aren't at the beach, could cause "discomfort and unease" for residents and tourists.

Sorrento are far from the only European destination to ban walking around the city in swimsuits. In fact, as far back as 2013, the island of Lipari off the coast of Sicily had a similar ban in 2013.

This May, both Majorca and Barcelona announced fines for anyone who wore a swimsuit when they weren't on the beach.

An $815 fine may seem excessive for wearing your swimming trunks or bathing suit while walking around a hot, beach town.

However, one could also argue that the issue isn't the size of the fine but the fact that it is necessary in order to have people respect local customs.

Dress codes and decorum may be relaxing in the Mediterranean due to Western influence, but locals will still dress according to the occasion. This means wearing sports clothes only at the gym, business casual at work and swimsuits only while on the beach.

In much the same way, European restaurants or bars may no longer require suit jackets or high heels, but don't be surprised if your jandals and shorts don't cut it.

As Kiwis with an extremely relaxed approach to attire, these rules may seem a touch on the snooty side.

However, alongside respecting the customs, dressing to the occasion will also help you blend in with the locals according to Madrid-based writer Lori Zaino.

"The Spanish would never walk around in swimsuits or men, topless in the streets. If you see a flip flop in Madrid, that's an immediate sign of a tourist," she said.

"Fashion and image are important in places like Italy and Spain, and I think it seems disrespectful, culturally, to see people not following the unofficial (though now, in some cities, official!) dress codes."

Things to know before hitting the beach in Europe

Many beaches don't have changing facilities, so it's best to put on your swimsuit before heading to the beach.

Once you have a spot, you're safe to disrobe and enjoy the sun.

As counter-intuitive as it sounds after hearing about the swimsuit fines, certain beaches allow men and women to sunbathe and swim topless so check if the beach you visit allows this. But as soon as you're off the sands, shirts have to be back on, even for the men

Understand the difference between a free beach and a beach club. The latter will charge a daily flat rate which includes the use of a sun bed, lounge chair or umbrella on a designated spot

Popular beach clubs may book out, so if you're set on a certain beach, book in advance. Especially if you want to eat at the club's restaurant.

Although if you're on a small budget, it's common to BYO a picnic, just make sure you have a set of clothes to change into if you head to a restaurant later