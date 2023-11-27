Small World Streaker: A 26-year-old man has been arrested in a state of undress at one of Disneyland's most famous attractions. Photo / iheartdisneyland; Instagram

It’s a small world after all.

Orange County Police arrested a guest at one of the Disneyland resort’s best known attractions on Sunday, after reports of a man wandering through It’s a Small World in a state of undress.

The Californian theme park was alerted to the disorderly customer at around 1.30pm.

Sergeant Jon McClintock of the Anaheim Police Department said a 26-year-old man was detained during the busy Thanksgiving weekend, under the influence of controlled substances.

The ride was closed to the public on Sunday afternoon for around an hour. No guests were harmed and the ride resumed at around 3pm, local time. But not before the streaker had been seen by hundreds of holiday guests.

Videos of the unnamed man circulated on social media. He was seen climbing through the animatronic puppets of the boat ride located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland park, wearing only his boxers and a pair of dark glasses.

Disneyland’s “It’s a small world” apparently had a guest take off his clothes and walk through the attraction. Video Credit from 🎥 @ magic.with.maegra on instagram https://t.co/CNSQLQp0ZE pic.twitter.com/J1fiUIAX95 — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) November 26, 2023

Calls of “please stop” and “sit down” can be heard from park attendants, as the man climbed through a scale replica of the Taj Mahal.

The ride was paused, after the man was deemed to be a danger to himself and other passengers.

McClintock said the man was removed from the park and taken to hospital, out of an abundance of caution.

Streaker on it’s a small world in Disneyland stripped in the ride and began walking around. He has been escorted naked from the park.



Video credit @iheartdisneyland on Instagram pic.twitter.com/0B7pwfA6BB — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) November 27, 2023

Disneyland has strict rules on dress code and conduct in its parks.

Disney’s terms and conditions state that “proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times”.

The parks in Florida and California are known to have strict dress requirements for guests, reserving the “right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests”.

In recent years, the phenomenon of being ‘Dress coded at Disney’ has spawned a social media trend, with some guests claiming to exploit the rules for a “free T-shirt”. However, there is little leeway or handouts from the souvenir shop for guests who shed clothes on purpose.

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

The unexpected footage of the Small World streaker went viral overnight, with many guests unable to believe their eyes.

“I am on small world and there was a streaker,” announced parkgoer, AshleyEsqueda via X.

“I cannot believe this is happening.”