Woman caught out by surprising Disney dress code foul

'Dress coded' Influencers are wearing their free T-shirts with pride fueling the social media trend. Photo / TikTok; jordygraieme; heleniofficial

A woman has revealed a surprising rule in the dress code for entering the ‘happiest theme park on earth’ after being told she couldn’t enter Disney World in her choice of outfit.

Jordyn Graime from New Jersey says she was given a voucher to buy a T-shirt to cover her “backless dress”, which was against the park’s dress rules.

The visitor took to TikTok to quiz the internet whether they thought the blue handkerchief dress was too risqué to enter the park. It gained over four million views.

“Disney doesn’t like backs I guess,” she captioned the story.

The franchise of theme parks have a notoriously strict dress code.

Disney’s terms of service say they “reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests.”

The notorious Disney dress code also contains conditions pertaining to safety, saying that it deems “excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing” as dangerous and could potentially be a tripping hazard for wearers or catch on rides.

Ticket holders whose outfits are thought to be against he guidelines are routinely given a voucher to spend on a “free T-shirt”, to cover up while in the park. Jordyn showed off the receipt for the $20 cover - which she said was a silver lining to the experience.

“They give you a free T-shirt out of it,” she said.

Among the thousands of viewers, the sartorial thoughts were split.

“It’s Disney World not Miami Beach,” read one comment.

Another pointed to the Little Mermaid as evidence of double standards, saying “...but Ariel can wear sea shells.”

Another said a free shirt was some small consolidation for how controlling society is over women’s appearances. “It’s just a shirt ... lol”

Dress coded at Disney

The term being “dress coded” has recently became a social media trend, with some content creators specifically setting out to get on the wrong side of Disney’s clothing rules.

Some influencers have flaunted this rule, calling it the “Disney free T-shirt hack”. A series of videos encouraging visitors to flaunt the the loop hole to get free a free souvenir trended earlier this year.

In October, TikToker Helini discovered that the free t-shirt rule wasn’t one-size fits all.

Her attempt to enter the Orlando park wearing a bikini backfired after park staff told her to go home and change.

The influencer said she “debunked” the myth that turning up in the wrong outfit will result in a handout.

The trend of didn’t stop visitors trying to bait park turnstile attendants into handing out free vouchers.

Earlier this year content creator DeLosReyes was infuriated with comments who accused her of getting ‘coded’ on purpose.

“I didn’t do it on purpose. I don’t care for a free damn shirt I just wasted a cute fit,” she replied in the comments.

She says she ended up returning to her hotel for a change of clothes and missing the morning at the park.

The Disney Dress Code

On its website Disney says it “reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests”.

The theme parks lay out specific guidelines on guest attire, although the right to admittance comes down to individual staff discretion when it comes to “inappropriate” attire:





• Costumes and costume masks worn by anyone over the age of 14, except at Halloween and Christmas events, or relating to specific Star Wars outfits

• Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

• Excessively torn clothing

• Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

• Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

• Objectionable tattoos

• Although wearing multiple layers is allowed, those who do so may be subject to search upon entry to the parks



