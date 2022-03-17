St Patrick's day will be a muted affair in Auckland. Photo / Supplied, Global Greening, Tourism Ireland

Ireland forecasts 800,000 will pass through Dublin Airport, over the St Patrick's day period.



However, Tourism Ireland's plans with international partners elswhere will remain muted, as the Irish government asks that landmarks not be lit green this year.



Buoyed by easing restrictions, unique circumstances that have led to back-to-back public holidays on Thursday and Friday, the Republic's capital is looking to see almost a million travellers and the first official St Patrick's Day celebrations for three years.



"This coming 12- day period is expected to be the busiest the airport has seen since before Covid," said the international airport in a statement on Monday.



77000 passengers a day will pass through the terminals at peak times.

Third time a charm: Aer Lingus planes on the runway of Dublin Airport, as Ireland welcomes first St Patrick's day in three years. Photo / Supplied, Dublin Airport

St Paddy's will be a post-pandemic celebration. The airport which is sponsoring Dublin's festival has set the theme of "connections", and is hoping that leisure travel and reunions will be as widespread across the weekend as shamrocks.

While celebrations in Ireland are building up to fever pitch there's one tradition that will not return in 2022.

The Global Greening, which last year saw the Auckland Sky Tower and a record 725 landmarks lit up green, will not be held this year.

"2022 is a very different year and as a mark of respect to the situation in Ukraine, Tourism Ireland has taken the decision not to promote the Global Greening initiative for St Patrick's Day," said a statement from the initiative.

A spokesperson for Sky City told the Herald that it would not be turning its green lights on this year out of respect for the wishes of the Irish consulate.

Ireland reconnects to the world

As of this month, Ireland no longer requires international visitors to show proof of vaccination, or test results on arrival.



The promotion of frictionless travel has helped boost arrival numbers. A large portion of whom will be visitors from the US.



Transatlantic services have been restored to Shannon Airport for the first time in two years, with budget carriers Ryanair building back connectivity into Dublin and Cork.

Dublin is set to see 800,000 travellers pass through its terminals, over the week. Photo / File

"The restoration of these daily vital US services will be a welcome boost for the West of Ireland economy and will see loved ones and business communities reconnected," Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group, told the Irish Independent.