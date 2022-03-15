Cambridge is famous for its university, one of the oldest in the UK. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi expat Guy Mills shares his take on living and travelling in the UK during the pandemic.

After two years of New Zealand's phases, levels and lockdowns, Guy Mills and his family encountered an opportunity too good to pass up. So, they packed their bags and moved around the globe to the famous university town of Cambridge in England.

When did you leave New Zealand and why?

I moved to the UK with my three teenage children in December, to join my wife who had just landed a cool job with Cambridge University. She and I thought it was a great opportunity and worth a go.

We came straight to Cambridge where Mary Jane works. She had found us a flat and within a week we got two cars and started to explore.

What do you love most about Cambridge?

I like the climate. After 55 years of NZ summers, it was great to have a winter Christmas, and it really doesn't rain that much. We have a lot of "Canterbury weather days" as my mother would say - clear, cold, and dry. Since we are only a 55-minute train ride from London, we pop down there for sightseeing and a little bit of extravagance if we feel like it.

What are some of your favourite local spots?

Probably the "Grand Arcade" in central Cambridge, it has everything and you feel special wandering around all the old buildings that surround it.

How is the city managing Covid-19 now?

To be honest, it's pretty good. We wear masks in shops and do a lot of self-testing, but that's about it. London is wide open - we went to a great show there two weeks ago, a comedy sequel to Romeo and Juliet, and all the restaurants were packed. It very much seems to be "this is the new normal, be careful but let's get on with life".

Have you taken any trips recently?

We left New Zealand on December 5 and after a few weeks settling in to Cambridge, we travelled up to Scotland for Christmas. There was still a lot of Omicron concern around but we still had a great time. Most recently, my son and I just travelled to St Andrew's and played three golf courses up there, including the one they will play The Open on this year. It was cheap (48 pounds - about $91), easy and fun. We are also planning a visit to France in Easter.

Are there any destinations you're dreaming of visiting now?

Well, Paris for Easter, and then we want to explore Italy and Spain. One of the reasons we chose to come here is the ease with which one can see Europe, and it's easier and cheaper to go to the USA, a place I love. So a lot of travel planned.

Do you miss anything about New Zealand?

After 55 years of enjoying all that is New Zealand, I'm enjoying the change. I may miss things one day, but not now. New Zealand is a great place to raise children, but since mine are almost raised now, it's time to explore the world, for both them and us.

What advice would you give New Zealanders who are not yet ready to travel internationally?

Accept that Covid will never go away, we will all learn to live with it and vaccines are a big part of that. And while making a move overseas isn't for everyone, if you can, I recommend it.

