Heading to the Northern Territory? Here's how to make the most of your time in the Top End. Photo / NT Tourism

Heading to the Northern Territory? Here's how to make the most of your time in the Top End. Photo / NT Tourism

Heading to the Northern Territory? Make the most of the unparalleled Top End with an itinerary that champions the very best of Darwin.

Capital of the Northern Territory, Darwin may not be at the top of your trip list but it should be.

With a little bit of everything for everyone and weather that interchanges between warm and warmer, it’s the perfect place to gather your thoughts, explore some incredible landscapes and enjoy a little bit of Northern Australia adventure - as long as you don’t plan your visit during “the wet”.

From croc country explorations, waterfall chasing and beaches that stretch for miles, to rich historical experiences that spotlight the stories of the Top End’s past, here’s how to get the very best out of your trip to Darwin.

Jumping crocodiles in Darwin's Adelaide River. Photo / Getty Images

Check out the crocs

Hopping on a cruise boat and floating down the Adelaide River may sound like a serene experience, but once you factor in the croc-infested waters, it becomes more of a riveting than a relaxing boat journey.

Watch from afar as your tour guides not only feed the fiercely-toothed beasts but coax them into jumping to great heights for their meal. Fear not, guests are encouraged to simply enjoy the spectacle while you sail down the river surrounded by some local “saltis”.

The Buley Rockhole in Litchfield National Park is a popular spot for a dip. Photo / Tourism NT, Jason Charles Hill

Explore Litchfield National Park

Perhaps the last thing you want to do after your croc experience is splash around in local watering holes but you would be greatly missing out if you skipped a dip in one of Litchfield National Park’s many swimming locations.

Home to incredible sandstone rock formations, towering magnetic termite mounds and waterfalls that cascade into freshwater pools, there’s so much to see and do - and ample opportunities to swim in croc-free waters.

Darwin's bustling waterfront precinct. Photo / Tourism NT

Head to the waterfront

If you’re looking for something a little more cosmopolitan during your stay in Darwin, your first port of call should be a visit to the waterfront.

The seaside precinct has a delicious array of food destinations, along with shops to explore, lagoons to splash around in and harbour cruises that put a new perspective on Darwin’s incredible offerings.

Our advice? Grab some fresh seafood from one of the many local eateries, take a walk down the bustling promenade and hop on a boat at Stokes Hill Wharf for a sunset sail.

There's often a buzz down at Darwin's Mindil Beach thanks to the sunset market. Photo / Tourism NT

Walk around Mindil Beach Sunset Market

Held every Thursday and Sunday between 4pm and 9pm, the Mindil Beach Sunset Market is a local hotspot for some of the best food in Darwin, but tourists will find a diverse selection of trinkets to remember their stay when perusing the many stalls.

Showcasing indigenous artwork, locally designed fashion and jewellery with a Darwin twist - all with bustling buskers and bands at every corner - the market is a lively hub for food and culture.

We recommend grabbing a bite and a souvenir before watching the illuminating sunset from Mindil Beach.

Deckchair Cinema is run by the Darwin Film Society and shows an array of films every week.

Watch a flick at the Deckchair Cinema

Watching a movie may not seem like the most proactive tourist recommendation, but underneath the starry night sky and surrounded by Darwin’s lush tropical outdoors, it’s not your average cinema experience, either.

Every night during the dry season, the Darwin Film Society plays an array of movies, from beloved family flicks to local Aussie favourites, on the edge of Darwin Harbour.

Sink into a deck chair, order dinner from one of the local food spots and settle in for a movie night unlike any other.

Discover the museum and art gallery of the Northern Territory

There’s no better way to learn about a place than through its local artscape, and paired with the local museum, Darwin’s past, present and future are put on display in one spot.

The museum and art gallery of the Northern Territory champions local artists via a range of thought-provoking works while also documenting the region’s past in an array of insightful installations, shedding light on the disastrous effects of Cyclone Tracy as well as the realities of Territory life in the early 1900s.

Checklist

DARWIN

GETTING THERE

Qantas and Air New Zealand fly from Auckland to Darwin via either Melbourne or Sydney.

DETAILS

tourismnt.com



