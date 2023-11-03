6 of the best tings to do in the Northern Territory, including Darwin. Photo / Felix Baker

For the best bowl of laksa this side of Malaysia, cinema outings with sunset views and a host of cultural activities, here are five unmissable experiences in Australia’s Northern Territory, writes Alka Prasad

1) Darwin Aboriginal Arts Fair

Held across three days every August, Darwin Aboriginal Arts Fair showcases emerging and established First Nations artists from around Australia. The fair gives you a chance to see art from remote desert and coastal regions, to rural and urban communities. Have a look around or make a purchase to support local artists. DAAF gives visitors a chance to immerse themselves in Australia’s contemporary art scene, meet artists, and explore the richness of Australia’s First Nations culture. Held in Larrakia Country (Darwin) every year, this year’s theme was For Our Elders, paying homage to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island leaders who have paved the way for new artists. Save the date for August 9-11 2024 for the next DAAF. daaf.com.au

2) Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Art Centre

One of the NT’s most culturally significant arts centres is tucked away in Yirrkala, Northeast Arnhem, about 700km from Darwin. The Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Art Centre is a First Nations-owned and centred art gallery where Yolngu values drive the experience. The centre is a place for young artists and students to develop their skills across multimedia and traditional art techniques, while Yolngu elders share the space to celebrate ancient techniques. Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka displays art from woven earrings, to baskets to wall art, all available for purchase. A tour through the studio with manager Will Stubbs ensures visitors confront their own ideas and perspectives “before you start to understand Yolngu culture”. yirrkala.com

Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Art Centre in Yirrkala, Arnhem Land, Northern Territory. Photo / Supplied

3) The Darwin Festival

The Darwin Festival is an annual event that started in 1979 as the Bougainvillea Festival, aimed at promoting the beautification of the city. Over 40 years later, the festival has shifted towards showcasing cultural performances and arts. This year’s festival opened with a welcome to Larrakia Country where guests receive a traditional blessing and take in the long-held history and tradition of Darwin’s First People. The festival brings together Larrakia traditions with Darwin’s ever-changing contemporary culture and includes events including live cabaret shows, music from artists like Katie Noonan and the Whitlams Black Stump Band, the National Indigenous Fashion Awards and the Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards. Next year’s Darwin Festival will run from August 8 to 25. darwinfestival.org.au

Darwin Festival is held in August every year.

4) Australia’s Laksa Capital

Darwin is known as the laksa capital of Australia, and it lives up to the name. The Malaysian classic is found all over the city, from hole-in-the-wall takeaways to immaculately presented restaurant dishes. Laksa has become so embedded in Darwin’s food scene that the city hosts its International Laksa Festival every October. Even in Darwin’s warm climate, a smooth, coconut-cream soup with a spicy, sour and sweet blend hits the spot any time of day. Served with noodles, vegetables, and options like wontons, beef, and chicken, a Darwin laksa showcases the best of the Northern Territory’s marriage of old and new, traditional and modern, local and global. darwinlaksafestival.com.au

Asian Pot in Darwin central is a local favourite for laksa.

5) Deckchair Cinema

Darwin’s Deckchair Cinema is one of the city’s unique attractions. An independent cinema operated by the Darwin Film Society, the outdoor cinema at the edge of Darwin Harbour has one of the most unforgettable sunset views in the city, a tropical garden and a remnant rainforest. Before the show, film-goers can get dinner at the cinema from Darwin’s popular local restaurants which bring their best down to the show. Grab a drink at the bar, buy locally made popcorn, and even pick up some books at the cinema library. Deckchair showcases Aussie films as well as cinema from around the world, including Kiwi/Tongan film Red, White and Brass. On a clear night, the Darwin sunset sets the perfect scene for any cinephile. deckchaircinema.com

Deckchair Cinema is run by the Darwin Film Society.

An extra: Make sure you take a walk downtown to see some of the city’s incredible street art, found on shopfronts, gallery entrances, and the highest walls. Darwin’s street artists blend their talent, creativity and cultural knowledge with the city’s growing urban sprawl.