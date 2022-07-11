Biles, 25, was reportedly offered a colouring book by a flight attendant who misjudged her age. Photo /AP

At just 25 years old, American gymnast Simone Biles has achieved more than many people, or fellow athletes will in a lifetime.

Yet, despite holding 32 Olympic and World Championship medals and becoming the youngest recipient of the Presidental Medal of Freedom on Thursday, it seems Biles isn't a household name in every house.

After receiving the award from the President in Washingon, D.C, Biles boarded a flight home, where a flight attendant reportedly offered her a colouring book after hugely miscalculating her age.

Biles shared a clip about the incident on Instagram stories with copy that read: "not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board…"

At four feet 2 inches (1.42 cm), Biles isn't exactly tall, but mistaking the world-record smashing athlete for a child is a stretch.

The copy continued:"I said 'no I'm good, I'm 25.'"

The crew reportedly redeemed themselves by offering her a drink and Biles shared a clip holding a full glass with the caption: "the other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we're in the clear."

However, Biles was still asked if she was old enough to drink when it was brought over.

One fan couldn't cope with the idea, and took to Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the story.

"i'm crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving simone biles the most decorated gymnast in history a coloring book because she is 4'8," they wrote.

Simone Biles' size may be a drawback while travelling but it's a huge advantage when she's competing against other athletes.

In general, world-class gymnasts tend to be on the shorter side, as not only are they lighter (which provides a higher strength-to-weight ratio), and also help with rotational skills for tricks like somersaults.