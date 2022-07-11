Let sleeping sea lions lie, is the message for bathers in Southern California.

A video of rampant marine mammals clearing bathers of La Jolla Beach has gone viral.

The popular pleasure beach was cleared of visitors in under 20 seconds by a pair of broody sea lions.

The scene was captured by local Charlianne Yeyna who noticed a woman disturbing the marine mammals.

"It was really funny for me to watch to see all these tourists being blown away by these sea lions," she told local TV station NBC 7.

"This woman got four feet away trying to get a photo up close. It woke up and just started chasing everybody."

NBC 7 reported that nobody was injured during the incident.

Concerns are being raised over just how close bathers are getting to marine wildlife in Southern California.

It is currently "pupping" season for seals and sea lions, meaning the animals can be even more territorial and defensive of young pups.

The area north of La Jolla has been closed until October to give space to the young animals. it is recommended bathers keep 15 metres away from the animals at all times.

"There are signs posted everywhere that you need to give them their space because they are live animals," said Charlianne.

Yeah they don’t mess around out there 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dj103uGTdr — 📸🎥 (@angeljosorio) July 11, 2022

Locals say the stand off between humans and seals has been ongoing for decades. The fact that there are other, flatter beaches is ignored by bathers who visit La Jolla for the convenience.