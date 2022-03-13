With so many Kiwis self-isolating as Omicron sweeps across the nation, many of us will find ourselves on the couch and binge-watching TV trash; mercifully without debilitating symptoms, but confined to reduced quarters never-the-less.
Whenthe thought of another Netflix episode makes you feel sick, transport your mind somewhere better. We've compiled a selection of lust-worthy accommodation in NZ to scroll while horizontal lounging. Close your eyes and pretend you're anywhere but home.
Take a look inside the lodge that costs $2875 per night
Lockdowns and other Covid stress has become part of our lives but there are places that make the angst melt away...
"So, this Covid thing ..." fly fishing guide Roger asks, tentatively, as we stand in a cool Canterbury lake on a hot January day. " ... has Auckland had it quite bad?"
For those of us who lived through the 105-day 2021 lockdown, or who are watching anxiously as Omicron cases surge every day, it's hard to believe anyone could ask this question with a straight face. But deep in the Ahuriri Valley, surrounded by 49,000ha of conservation land, a global pandemic feels very far away.
The Pacifica building near Britomart is 54-storeys high, home to the country's most expensive real estate listing - and now also the most expensive single car park (which sold for an eye-watering $288,000). This is luxury living. About 40 apartments are being rented out for short term stays for holidaymakers or home-away-from-home staycationers.
A high-end hotel stay with the kids? It's not impossible
We visited the Cordis Auckland on the 'For the Families' Package. On arrival, our 7-year-old was given a complimentary kids backpack containing an activity set, an ice cream voucher, and a GO Play card which gives discounts on a range of Auckland activities. Coupled with a complimentary in-house movie, it made for a very welcoming start. There's also a Double the Fun families package available to book until March 31 for stays before December 31 - book one room and you get the second at 50 per cent discount.
Exhibitionist, much? An all-glass cabin in Waipara
A walk through regenerating bush to reach your cabin sets the tone early; this is all about luxuriating in the natural splendour of the Waipara region, with its neat rows of vines, gently rolling hills, and crisp mountains. The glass eco-cabin then maximises this experience. The walls, ceiling, and even the floor is glass – although you can pull down blinds in the bathroom if you're feeling a little exposed.