The Three Sisters and the Elephant rock formations are coastal icons. Photo / Supplied, Taranaki

Finding reasons to love the Maunga is no steep ask. Sara Bunny offers ten more reasons to love Taranaki

With arts galore, glorious gardens, stunning mountain views and a buzzing restaurant scene, Taranaki ticks all the boxes. This region isn't one to shout its successes from the rooftops, but with Taranaki Anniversary Day coming up on March 14, it's time for its turn in the spotlight.

'Mounga' magic

The majestic maunga Mt Taranaki - or "te Mounga" as it is called by the local iwi - is one of the country's most iconic natural features, and Egmont National Park offers countless walking trails around the lower slopes.

The Kapuni Loop Track takes in lush rainforest on a meandering path along Kapuni Stream, as well as nearby Te Rere o Noke/Dawson Falls. Another top pick is Wilkies Pools Loop Track, which takes you to an impressive cluster of plunge pools made from gravel scouring the 20,000 year-old lava near the mounga's base. The pools are easily accessible, but the icy temps mean most can only manage a quick dip.

While only experienced and well-prepared trampers should attempt to reach the summit, the Pouākai Crossing offers a range of mountain highlights without you having to scale the peak. This one-day, 18.4km adventure winds past lava columns, through forests and across tussock-covered plateaus, rewarding walkers with some incredible views of the mounga. For more top tips, pop into a Taranaki Visitor Centre for mountain maps and local intel.

Arts galore in the glorious Waiangona gardens. Photo / Supplied, Taranaki

Gardener's paradise

When it comes to picturesque picnic spots and grassy lawns to sink your feet into, Taranaki does a great line in green spaces. The best known is Pukekura Park in Ngāmotu New Plymouth, a lush paradise garden that includes a fernery, exotic trees, native bush, lakes and walking trails.

Just out of town, historic Tupare Homestead features the sort of manicured grounds you see in glossy magazines. Near Stratford, Holland Gardens is a horticultural oasis that will have rhododendron fans swooning, and Te Popo Gardens boasts woodland walking trails, waterfalls and ponds. Hāwera's King Edward Park is a pretty spot to let the kids run off some steam, while Naumai Park, also in Hāwera, is the ideal place to picnic among lush native plants.

New Plymouth's Coastal Walkway is made for joggers, cyclists, skateboarders. Photo / Supplied, Taranaki

Coast with the most

If mountain trails and garden paths aren't your jam, head to the waterfront instead. The scenic Coastal Walkway is made for joggers, walkers, cyclists, skateboarders and scooter-riders, and the fresh sea breeze and ocean views can't help but work wonders for the mood. This fully paved, 13.2km pathway starts at Point Taranaki and ends at Bell Block beach, but there are many different access roads along the way so you can do as much or as little as you choose. As well as the ocean vistas, other attractions along the promenade include the Len Lye Wind Wand sculpture and the distinctive Te Rewa Rewa Bridge, designed to resemble a breaking wave or a whale skeleton.

Great outdoors

The Three Sisters and the Elephant rock formations are another coastal icon well-known to locals. Sitting pretty at the mouth of the Tongaporutu River off State Highway 3, they boast caves, tunnels and boulders that can only be explored at low tide. There's even a cave with ancient Māori rock carvings.

Lucy's Gully, near Oakura, has a range of good walking tracks and picnic spots beneath the towering Californian redwood trees, while Lake Rotokare Scenic Reserve is a pest-free wildlife sanctuary popular with walkers, kayakers and nature-lovers.

Govett-Brewster Gallery is home to Monica's Eatery. Photo / Supplied, Taranaki

Heart for the arts

Looking for your fix of arty goodness? The renowned Govett-Brewster Gallery/Len Lye Centre in New Plymouth is a contemporary art haven, starring the mesmerising works of kinetic sculptor Len Lye. Don't miss the "Wall Serpent", one of Lye's large-scale sculptures on display until May 8, and "Rainbow Dance", featuring his colour film experiments from the 1930s, on until July 31.

Taranaki's regional museum, Puke Ariki, has attractions for the whole family, including four permanent exhibits. While you're there, be sure to take a selfie with Meg, the prehistoric megalodon shark. Other top picks include the Gover Street Gallery, Koru on Devon Gallery, and Stratford's Percy Thomson Gallery.

Liardet Street Project has a fabulous line-up of food trucks. Photo / Supplied, Taranaki

Good grazing

With a cafe and restaurant scene that truly punches above its weight, Taranaki gets the foodie tick of approval. For a hearty brekkie and much more besides, cafe picks include Monica's Eatery at the Govett-Brewster Gallery, The Federal Cafe, and Elixir, where you can also grab an amazing hot brew made using beans from local roastery, Ozone Coffee.

Follow your nose to Billow Bakery for all your sourdough bread and pastry needs, while Tartan Rose is a top spot for beautiful cakes and sweet treats.

Head to Liardet Street Project for a fabulous line-up of food trucks, including Viet Nom Nom for contemporary Vietnamese snacks and Gamma Rays for some of the region's best burgers. Other restaurant hotspots include Fork and Knife, Social Kitchen for tasty sharing plates, and State Pasta for top Italian-inspired fare with an aperol spritz to wash it down. Later, swing by Itch Wine Bar for an evening tipple or two.

Beside the seaside

Taranaki's extensive coastline means beach bums are spoilt for choice, and a few popular spots include Ōakura, Ōpunake, Fitzroy and East End beaches for warm weather dips. New Plymouth Surf School is the place to go for surf lessons for all ages and abilities, while New Zealand Surfing Adventures offers surf tours with local experts.

Got that Glockenspiel... Stratford is a town with undeniable USP. Photo / Supplied, Taranaki

Quirky and characterful

Every town needs a claim to fame, and for Stratford, it's the glockenspiel. Several times a day, passers-by can spot the Romeo and Juliet figurines appear at the region's most famous clocktower, where they act out scenes from the Shakespearean play for five minutes each time. The Shakespeare theme is also reflected in all the town's street names.

Another quirky gem is Hāwera's wonderful Tawhiti Museum, featuring thousands of life-sized models, figurines and dioramas detailing Taranaki's history. Each exhibit is meticulously crafted by history buff Nigel Ogle, who also made the Romeo and Juliet figures for Stratford's glockenspiel.

Over in Eltham, the heritage buildings and murals give the town an old-world charm, and the toy wall makes many do a double-take. It all started in the 70s when a local resident would prop lost toys on her boundary fence for children to find, and when others started to follow suit, the stacks of toys were eventually cemented into an art feature.

Sun-worship: Taranaki enjoyed 2592 sunshine hours last year, the most in the country. Photo / Supplied, Taranaki

Slumber in style

For understated luxe in downtown New Plymouth, check out the King and Queen Hotel. Each sumptuous suite features the sort of plush carpets and bedding that make you feel a bit special, as well as top quality Moroccan and European furnishings.

The super-stylish State Hotel offers 15 boutique rooms in one of New Plymouth's most beautiful heritage buildings, plus a range of shops and eateries right on the doorstep. A few blocks over, the Millennium is New Plymouth's only waterfront hotel. This comfy spot also boasts an award-winning restaurant, Salt, where diners are treated to a stunning sea view from every table.

Shining bright

Plenty of places say they have stellar weather, but Taranaki has the stats to prove it. The region recorded the country's most sunshine hours in 2021, finally claiming victory after placing high in the list for the past few years. According to Niwa, New Plymouth enjoyed 2592 sunshine hours last year, edging out rivals including Bay of Plenty and Marlborough.

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz