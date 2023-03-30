Capaldi surprised fans in a midair performance. Photo / Instagram; lewiscapaldi

Passengers on a flight from London to Los Angeles got quite the surprise when a pop star suddenly began to perform.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi was on-board a British Airways flight when he decided to serenade passengers by singing a song from his upcoming new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Four fans who had been personally invited onto the flight, were shocked when Lewis arrived began to make his way through the aircraft with a drinks trolley, handing out refreshments.

Lewis asked two teenage girls if they would like anything from the trolley, but they were in too much shock to form a sentence.

So instead Lewis asked if he could have one of their Pringles, to which they immediately handed over the tube while laughing and giggling.

He proceeded to serve other customers before announcing he was going to sing a few lines from his new track Wish You The Best.

“I apologise because someone is sleeping,” he said while pulling out his guitar.

“I have never seen him that close, I am like wow,” one of the teenagers finally said.

“It just doesn’t seem real,” said the other.

After he wrapped up his performance, Lewis joked: “Sorry for disturbing your flight, if you don’t know my name is Ed Sheeran”.

Capaldi served G&Ts and sang a song off his latest album. Photo / Instagram;lewiscapaldi

Other passengers also had their phones out recording the rare moment.

Nicola Barker, a British Airways staffer and superfan of Lewis, said: “What a ‘pinch-me’ moment it was to watch Lewis perform with his guitar during the flight – not only did he sing, he served me a great a G&T too!”

Gi'e us a Pringle, pal! The cheeky pop star shared chips and a song with travellers. Photo / Instagram; lewiscapaldi

British Airways said in a statement how proud the airline is to continue to be a part of each passenger’s unique journey and how it connects passengers across continents across the globe.

Lewis shared a video of the moment to his Instagram page making his other fans very jealous.

“Imagine being on a plane and Lewis Capaldi just rocks up,” one person wrote alongside a crying emoji.

“I would have licked that Pringle before I gave it to him,” a fan joked.

“I reckon you don’t realise how famous you truly are,” said another, while others commended him for his “down to earth” personality.

“That’s why we all love ya dude.”

Lewis is currently in the US embarking on his biggest ever sold-out headline tour of North America – kicking things off in Nashville.

He will then headline Reading & Leeds Festival in August, perform at Glastonbury Festival before heading to Manchester, Edinburgh & Belfast to perform for more than 30,000 fans.