Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Amsterdam has a message for male tourists from the UK: Stay away

New York Times
By Claire Moses
4 mins to read
Amsterdam's red light district. Photo / Ilvy Njiokiktjien, The New York Times

Amsterdam's red light district. Photo / Ilvy Njiokiktjien, The New York Times

The next time a British man between 18 and 35 types search terms looking for a cheap trip to Amsterdam for himself and his friends, he may see an unusual advertisement: “Stay away.”

In one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel