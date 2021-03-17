Samoa wants Dwayne The Rock Johnson to 'come home' in video appeal

Samoa Tourism is looking for a rock to steady them through a difficult period of travel restrictions, and has called on the Islands' most famous son, Dwayne Johnson to come visit.

Releasing a 60-second video the Tourism Authority has put the case to The Rock why his mother's island homeland should be the first place he visits once borders reopen.

In anticipation of a safe travel bubble - the video features rainforest and swimming holes of Togitogiga Waterfall and white sands of Vavau Beach on Upolu.

Most importantly, there are generous helpings of Johnson's favourite tipple - Samoan inspired tequila – in an attempt to lure him to the islands.

Samoa has invited Dwayne Johnson to visit the white sands of Upolu. Photo / Supplied

"It's been a challenging year for our small island nation, as it has been for all destinations that rely on international tourism," said STA CEO Fa'amatuainu Lenatai Suifua.

"But we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our people as we eagerly await the moment we reopen to international travellers and have the opportunity to welcome Dwayne home."

While Samoa looks forward to welcoming all travellers, this video is a special appeal to the American-born actor.

The clip has been shared on Social Media over 120,000 times. It has been sent to the official accounts of Dwayne, his stuntman cousin Tanoai Reed and even his mum – Ata Johnson, daughter of Samoan-born wrestling promoter Ofelia "Lia" Maivia

Dwayne Johnson was named as the world's highest-paid actor. Photo / Andreas Rentz, Getty Images

"We wanted to capture the attention of Seiuli [Dwayne Johnson] in a fun and creative way, while also promoting The Rock's home country to his millions of followers around the world," said Fa'amatuainu Lenatai Suifua. "We hope he manages to watch the video over the coming days and enjoys what we've created for him."

In 2020, the actor topped the Forbes list as the world's best paid actor for a second year in a row. As the world's biggest film star, STA saw him as an obvious champion for promoting the country.

Dwayne Johnson has a huge online following as well. With 224 million Instagram followers – the actors' online following is one thousand times the size of Samoa's permanent population, of just under 200,000.

How has the Rock responded

All quiet from the wrestler, so far. Samoa hasn't even received a trademark raised eye-brow in response.

The video was sent to Dwayne Johnson released at the end of February, however they are sure he is cooking up a response.

The actor is known for his proud Samoan heritage and using his social media following to reach out to fans.

In November, the actor responded to an open letter from 5-year-old Angelou from Christchurch.

In an emotional response, the actor said the Samoan-Kiwi boy reminded him of himself "when I was your age", calling Angelou and his father's charity an "inspiration … to myself and our Aiga [family]."

"Yes, I'm you're 'uncle' because of course, all us Samoans are related," he joked.

Johnson lived briefly in Grey Lynn Auckland, with his mother's family.

The Rock's Samoan heritage

In 2019 Dwayne Johnson referred to Samoa as "a proud culture", when publicising the film Hobbs & Shaw which was set on Samoa. "The pressure was on not to screw it up," he said, telling Newshub, his mother was on set as a consultant.

"The pride I can feel from Polynesians around the world – certainly in Auckland, where I used to live - is so strong."

Uli Latukefu Plays 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson in Young Rock. Photo / Supplied

The film was shot in Kaua'I Hawaii as a stand-in for Samoa. In spite of the pride felt for Samoa, the production was filmed on US soil.

Who is Seiuli?

"Seiuli" is an honorary title given to him by the then head of state, Malietoa Tanumafili II in 2004.

The name is reserved for chiefs and orators, and is Samoa's most prestigious honorific.

TGC Management has been contacted regarding Johnson's response to the invitation.