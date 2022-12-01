A Ryanair flight descended into chaos as rowdy yobs chugged bottles of vodka and blasted music shown in shocking video. Video / Media Scotland

Passengers have spoken up about a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza that descended into chaos thanks to a rowdy group of young travellers.

Footage showed young passengers drinking from bottles of vodka and blasting music in the aisle of the plane as it flew to the iconic party island in Spain.

One older couple described the three-hour flight as “horrible” as they were forced to endure the rowdy antics of passengers. Footage of the flight shows people drinking straight from a bottle of Grey Goose vodka and playing loud music through large portable music speakers.

The couple, in their late 50s, claimed staff were unable to settle the drunken group and appeared to serve them drinks.

Following the flight on September 25, the couple lodged a formal complaint to Ryanair but told the Daily Record they received a “copy and paste” response.

“The response from Ryanair was a joke,” she said but added they were not surprised.

“They’ve got you there because it’s cheap flights but even though it’s a bargain, you shouldn’t have to go through that. Passenger safety comes first.

“There was no control over that plane at all. It was horrific from the minute we got on. There were about 70 of them who all came from the same area. They had a big black speaker at the highest volume you could get which was blaring for three hours.

“They were banging on the roof, taking their tops off, and opening their drink that they had bought at duty free,” she said.

“The other passengers were getting really annoyed at this behaviour and it could have erupted into a full-blown war.”

Once it was time to land, they claimed the group of unruly passengers were standing up and causing trouble.

“When we went to land, there was a storm which was bad enough. The air hostess was shouting over the speaker to sit down or the plane wasn’t going to land because they were all still standing up.

“There were no police waiting for them at the airport. I understand that they were happy and excited about going on their holiday. I’ve flown to Ibiza for the last 16 years to the same wee place. I’ve seen a bit of partying on the flights before but nothing like this.”

A Ryanair spokesperson confirmed the incident.

“A group of passengers on this flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza became disruptive mid-flight,” they said, adding that restrictions on serving alcoholic drinks were in place.

“To diffuse the situation and minimise any disruption to passengers, crew made several announcements throughout the flight and refused to serve more than two alcoholic drinks to each passenger.

“Passengers ceased their disruptive behaviour before landing safely in Ibiza.”