Last week "Sulphur City' made Booking.com’s list of the top 10 trending destinations worldwide.

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Rotorua is hot stuff

Aotearoa’s sensational sulphur city Rotorua is a long-time tourist favourite, and its appeal shows no sign of cooling. Last week, the city made Booking.com’s list of the top 10 trending destinations worldwide. Rotorua Lakes mayor Tania Tapsell told NZ Herald Kahu the community and businesses were feeling confident about their future in the sector, with investment in adventure alongside the region’s natural wonders proving a winning formula for tourists.

Aryeh gives beachgoers, travellers and locals a taste of the country’s best food. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beachside brilliance

Piha is home to one of Tāmaki Makaurau’s hottest new eateries, giving beachgoers, travellers and locals a taste of the country’s best food. Newly opened in what used to be the Piha Café, Aryeh — pronounced ‘Ari-aye’ (ancient Aramaic for lion) as a nod to the Lion Rock — is helmed by chef Lucas Parkinson and will serve up much of what has made Aotearoa famous worldwide: seasonal local produce, sensational drinks and breathtaking nature. An 86-seat restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, it makes a day trip to the famous black-sand beach even more enticing.

Snack attack

Got the mid-flight munchies? Chocolate-dipped pretzels, tangy lemon meringue-coated popcorn and crunchy dried cheese are just a few things you can snack on when taking to the skies. Air New Zealand has revealed its newest menu of onboard snacks and not only are they absolutely scrumptious, but they’re also helping local communities and brands across Aotearoa.

The West Coast's greenstone country gains the first of four new Wētā Workshop exhibitions next week. Photo / Supplied

Seeing green on West Coast’s new Pounamu Pathway

The West Coast gains the first of four Wētā Workshop exhibitions next week, celebrating 1000-years of Māori culture across the Coast’s greenstone country. country. As the historic centre of stone fossicking, the Pounamu Pathway celebrates the stepping-off point for the trading routes for New Zealand’s national gemstone. The Pathway will explore battles, bartering and the substance that first opened up te Waipounamu for exploration. Through the legends of Poutini Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Waewae and Ngāti Māhaki, the trail will be a first step for planning a West Coast holiday.

The Greymouth Pounamu experience centre will open to the public on December 11, followed by Haast, Westport and Hokitika in the new year.

A pilgrimage to Arrowtown’s Amisfield restaurant has become something of a must-do for foodie and wine-loving tourists.

On The List

A destination-dining fixture on itineraries for the South Island, a pilgrimage to Arrowtown’s Amisfield restaurant has become something of a must-do for food- and wine-savouring tourists, both international and domestic, and the winery’s bistro and cellar door are beloved by Queenstown locals too. Its commitment to serving the very best of the region’s produce, working seasonally with farmers, hunters and fishers, and impressive wine offering have seen it honoured on a global stage; executive chef Vaughan Mabee has been named in this year’s Top 100 Best Chefs list, an internationally acclaimed awards muster, with this year’s ceremony taking place Yucatan, Mexico.



